Restock Alert: The Air Jordan 6 "White Infrared" is Back

It's been an exciting season for Jordan Brand, with its Space Jam celebrations, but we can't overlook the staying power of classic sneakers worn by Michael Jordan. Especially when they arrive in OG colorways Jordan wore during his time with the Chicago Bulls.

While release-day sellouts are becoming increasingly rare, the Air Jordan 6 "White Infrared" didn't have that problem. Luckily for old-school fans, the legendary sneakers got restocked online last night. Below is a detailed breakdown of what shoppers must know.

Restock Information

The Air Jordan 6 "White Infrared" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 6 "White Infrared" colorway dropped on November 7, 2026. The retro basketball shoes dropped in full-family sizing: Adult ($215), Big Kid ($155), Little Kid ($95), and Baby/Toddler ($80).

Just a week after the release date, the shoes have been restocked online. Fans can buy the kicks at retail price at Nike, Foot Locker, Champs Sports, and Hibbett's. Even better, savvy shoppers might be able to find their size at a discount on the sneaker resale platform StockX.

Colorway History

The Air Jordan 6 "White Infrared" colorway. | Nike

The "White Infrared" colorway sports a white leather upper with black ankle collars and Light Crimson detailing. Meanwhile, the Jumpman logo pops in Light Crimson, while white Nike Air branding is stitched into the heels. The icy outsole features a Light Crimson Jumpman and black traction pods.

The Air Jordan 6 "White Infrared" launched in 1991, followed by two retro releases in 2010 and 2014. However, both previous retro releases featured the Jumpman logo instead of Nike Air heel branding. Additionally, the shade of red varied with each release. This version is the most honest recreation of what Jordan wore with the Bulls.

Air Jordan 6 Heritage

The Air Jordan 6 "White Infrared" colorway. | Nike

Nike footwear designer Tinker Hatfield drew inspiration for the Air Jordan 6 from German sports cars. It features a premium leather upper for durability and a classy look.

Underfoot, a polyurethane foam midsole and forefoot Air Sole unit offer adequate cushioning. The heel tabs and tongue make it easier to put the bulky shoe on and take it off. The shoe isn't meant for performance basketball anymore, but it still looks incredible in any setting.

Resale Factor

The Air Jordan 6 "White Infrared" colorway. | Nike

The Air Jordan 6 isn't the most popular silhouette from the line's golden era, but it is one of the most revered. Jordan wore the model during his first NBA Championship run, and the shoe has never gone out of style. Its rich history always makes it a consistent success on release day—especially in OG colorways.

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