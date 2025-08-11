A'ja Wilson's Nike Sneakers Are 20% Off Online
Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson has dominated the WNBA for years. However, Wilson's reign has extended to the footwear industry this season with her first signature Nike basketball shoe.
The Nike A'One has been a smash hit thanks to its sharp silhouette, strong performance technology, and solid pricing. Wilson's debut hoop shoe has dropped in several colorways, and now some of them are already hitting the discount rack.
Currently, online shoppers can find two colorways of the Nike A'One marked down by 20% at Foot Locker. Below is what athletes and fans must know about the discounted sneakers.
Nike A'One "Leo Lights"
The Nike A'One in the "Leo Lights" colorway dropped on May 29 for $115 in adult sizes. Online shoppers can now buy the basketball shoes for $92 (20% off) at Foot Locker.
The "Leo Lights" colorway sports a mix of Laser Pink and Hyper Pink throughout the upper. Meanwhile, black Nike Swoosh logos provide a bold contrast.
According to Nike, the colorway is inspired by Wilson's zodiac sign, celebrating the born leader she was destined to be on and off the basketball court.
Nike A'One "OG Pearl"
The Nike A'One in the "OG Pearl" colorway dropped on May 15 for $115 in adult sizes. Online shoppers can now buy the basketball shoes for $92 (20% off) at Foot Locker.
The "OG Pearl" features an ultra-clean triple-white colorway. The silhouette sports White, Off White, and Summit White. Best of all, the Nike Swoosh logos and A'ja logos pop off in Metallic Silver.
Every colorway of the Nike A'One touts the same tech specs. A lightweight and breathable mesh upper. The midsole incorporates Cushlon 3.0, encased in a firmer foam carrier for enhanced stability. Lastly, a lateral TPU outrigger helps keep the foot securely in place.
With the final stretch of the WNBA regular season upon us, fans can expect Wilson to debut more colorways of the Nike A'One on the hardwood. Follow Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your sneaker news from the WNBA and beyond.
