Caitlin Clark's Nike Kobe 5 "Rookie of the Year" Drops Spring 2026
Despite their winning record, the 2025 WNBA season has been disappointing for the Indiana Fever. Mostly because All-Star guard Caitlin Clark has missed extended periods of time with multiple lower-body injuries.
Even before the injuries, Clark struggled with an outside shooting slump. No one is more upset with this season than Clark herself.
However, if there was a silver lining to the sophomore letdown, it has been Clark's incredible sneaker rotation. Clark is unofficially the torchbearer for Kobe Bryant's signature Nike basketball shoe line.
She has enjoyed the incredibly rare honor of multiple player-exclusive colorways, ranging from red-hot Fever-inspired colorways to Cookie Monster to her pet dog, Bella. Now, there is another Clark-inspired colorway scheduled to hit shelves.
Arguably, the best kicks Clark has laced up this year have been the Nike Kobe 5 Protro "Rookie of the Year" colorway. The colorway drew inspiration from Clark's photo shoot after winning the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year award. The silhouette sports a Metallic Silver upper with University Red detailing.
Clark debuted the colorway in the WNBA regular season tip-off against the Chicago Fever after secretly practicing in the shoes to break them in before the big reveal.
Despite her insistence that the shoes would not be released, there are multiple reports that the sneakers will actually hit shelves next year.
According to multiple footwear news outlets, the Nike Kobe 5 Protro "Rookie of the Year" colorway will be released in Spring 2026 for $190 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app and select retailers. Additionally, the SKU code is "IV2712-001."
Nike has not yet officially announced the sneaker release date, as it is still several months away. However, the brand has already begun releasing Clark's player-exclusive kicks (such as the Nike Kobe 5 "Indiana Fever" colorway) with more on the way.
Much to the dismay of fans and sneaker industry experts, Nike still has not launched Clark's signature sneaker line. Despite signing her to a historic eight-year, $28 million signature sneaker deal in 2024.
Luckily, we know Clark's first signature shoe is in development, and so is her signature logo, which will debut this holiday season. While athletes and fans patiently await Clark's own signature line, player-exclusive colorways from the Nike Kobe line will easily hold us over.
