Nike Just Restocked Five Kobe Sneakers Online

Just when fans thought they could relax after an eventful NBA All-Star Weekend, Nike restocked several of its most popular sneakers. Among the shoes returning to retail are five models from Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant's signature sneaker line.

While supplies last, fans can choose between three performance basketball shoes and two casual sneakers. Below is a breakdown of all the Nike Kobe sneakers that just restocked online.

Nike Kobe 3 Protro 'Royal Pulse'

The Nike Kobe 3 Protro 'Royal Pulse' colorway. | Nike

The Nike Kobe 3 Protro 'Royal Pulse' colorway originally dropped on Christmas Eve 2025. The shoes are back in stock for $210 in adult sizes at Nike.com.

The 'Royal Pulse' colorway features a beautiful gradient design that shifts from a frigid shade of Royal Pulse at the toes to an icy white heel. The Nike Swooshes and Kobe Sheath logos pop off the shoe in Metallic Chrome. A very noticeable icy graphic appears throughout the shoe. Lastly, the Royal Pulse outsole features a University Gold Swoosh as a nod to the Minneapolis Lakers.

Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low Protro 'Perspective'

The Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low Protro 'Perspective' colorway. | Nike

The Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low Protro 'Perspective' colorway originally dropped on December 3, 2025. The shoes are back in stock for $220 in adult sizes at Nike.com.

The 'Perspective' colorway is a low-top version of the original high-top. It features Neo Turquoise and vibrant Volt hues. The Nike Swoosh logos and Kobe branding pop in Volt. Of course, the legendary stitches on the heels are there in University Red.

Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low Protro 'Moonwalker'

The Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low Protro 'Moonwalker' colorway. | Nike

The Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low Protro 'Moonwalker' colorway originally dropped on October 30, 2025. The shoes are back in stock for $220 in adult sizes at Nike.com.

The 'Moonwalker' colorway sports shades of Hyper Grape and Cave Purple on the upper, contrasted by black detailing around the heel and midsole. Meanwhile, the moon surface graphic on the outsole is another nod to the King of Pop. Kobe's signature logo and stitches complete the iconic shoe.

Kobe x Nike Air Force 1 Low Protro 'Linen and University Blue'

The Kobe x Nike Air Force 1 Low 'Air Force 1 Low Protro 'Linen and University Blue' colorway. | Nike

The Kobe x Nike Air Force 1 Low Protro 'Linen and University Blue' colorway originally dropped on November 1, 2025. The shoes are back in stock for $150 in adult sizes at Nike.com.

The return of a 2007 Kobe classic. The silhouette features Soft Linen hues that wrap the premium leather upper. University Blue detailing is a nod to the Lakers' original Minneapolis roots. The Metallic Gold portrait graphic on the side serves as a reminder for Bryant's relentless drive.

Kobe x Nike Air Force 1 Low Protro 'Lenticular'

The Kobe x Nike Air Force 1 Low Protro 'Lenticular' colorway. | Nike

The Kobe x Nike Air Force 1 Low Protro 'Lenticular' colorway originally dropped on December 1, 2025. The shoes are back in stock for $150 in adult sizes at Nike.com.

The silhouette sports a shade of Light Armory that is a nod to movement and motion on the court. It is also a fitting tribute to the Black Mamba.

