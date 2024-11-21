Nike Unveils Road Running Footwear Lineup for 2025
On Wednesday, Nike proudly introduced its latest innovations in running footwear and apparel. The iconic American sportswear brand is known for delivering cutting-edge technology to everyday consumers, and today's announcement was no different.
Nike's new Road Running Footwear Lineup is comprised of three recognizable categories, making it easier for runners to identify and choose the distinct benefits they want in a model.
The categories are based on trusted Nike mainstay franchises and are dedicated to what runners love most: cushioning.
Each category offers a distinct benefit and a different mix of Nike technologies and price points, providing a variety of options for all runners.
- The Pegasus franchise provides responsive cushioning for all-day energy return.
- The Vomero franchise delivers maximum cushioning for ultimate comfort.
- The Structure franchise offers supportive cushioning for a stable ride.
An "Icon" model anchors each category. For example, Pegasus 41 and the Vomero 18 are Icon models of the responsive and maximum cushioning categories, respectively.
The "Plus" and "Premium" silhouettes create distinction within their categories, offering a combination of Nike’s best technologies for an elevated experience. The intent is to push the boundaries of what supportive, responsive and maximum cushioning can feel like.
The Pegasus 41 and Pegasus Plus are available globally on the Nike website and select retailers; the Pegasus Premium will launch in late January 2025.
Within this lineup, Nike introduced the Nike Vomero 18, which brings a new era of Maximum Cushioning to the road running lineup.
Part of its Road Running Footwear Lineup, the Vomero 18 is a new standard in maximum cushioning for road running, designed to provide ultimate comfort and support for runners of all levels.
Featuring innovative ZoomX and ReactX foam technologies, and an increased stack height of 46mm (making it the tallest ever in the Vomero line!), the Vomero 18 delivers a plush, comfortable ride for longer runs and faster paces.
Every aspect of the Vomero 18 — from comfort and cushioning to durability and style — is designed with women’s insights and preferences in mind. The Vomero 18 will be available globally on the Nike website and select retailers on February 27, 2025.
Lastly, the brand is launching the new Nike Swift and Stride apparel collections. Nike's new elevated running apparel essentials include staple pieces for every runner.
The Nike Swift for women and Nike Stride for men collections are designed to be the foundation of a runner's kit, offering everything a runner needs with a "just right" approach.
Both sets are informed by athlete feedback with advanced technologies like Dri-FIT, UV protection, and 360-degree reflective details for year-round comfort and confidence. The Nike Swift and Stride collections will be available globally on the Nike website and select retailers January 1, 2025.
