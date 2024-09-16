Caitlin Clark Dressed Like a Superstar Before Sunday's Game
The WNBA regular season is almost over, but Caitlin Clark is just hitting her stride. On Sunday, Clark put up a career-high 35 points and 8 assists in the Indiana Fever win over the Dallas Wings.
Clark now holds the record the single-season WNBA assists record (329) and rookie-record for points (761) in a season. She will undoubtedly win the WNBA Rookie of the Year award. It was a resounding exclamation answer to all the hate she has received from detractors this year.
Even better for our readers, Clark stepped up her sneaker game. On the court, Clark always brings the heat by wearing a wide variety of general release and player-exclusive Nike Kobe sneakers. Off the court, Clark often keeps it casual.
Before Sunday's game, Clark an Off-White hoodie, black leather pants, and the Cactus Plant Flea Market x Nike Air Force 1 Low. The limited-edition sneakers were released in September 2020 for $130. They now have an average resale price of $474 on StockX.
The Nike Air Force 1 is one of the brand's most popular models. The fashion label Cactus Plant Flea Market put its spin on the silhouette with a Triple White leather upper constructed with reflective "SUNSHINE" Air Uptempo-inspired overlays.
Other distinctive features include the SUNSHINE and AIR embroideries on the lateral sides and NIKE AIR branding on the heels. Cactus Plant Flea Market also teamed up with Nike on a black colorway of the model, which features a similar design.
It is only a matter of time before Clark makes sneaker history with her own signature Nike sneakers. Until then, WNBA fans can enjoy her rocking retro Nike Kobe sneakers on the court and fashionable kicks off the court.
The WNBA Playoffs are right around the corner, which means even more sneaker heat. Fans can count on Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all their footwear and apparel news from the WNBA and beyond.