Adidas Warns Patrick Mahomes Will Ruin Your Sunday in New Ad

The long wait for the 2025 NFL season is almost over. The preseason is in the rearview mirror, and the regular season kicks off next week. Adidas is getting ahead of the competition by launching a new ad campaign for the face of its American football division.
On Thursday, adidas launched a new commercial starring Mahomes. Starting this week and running through the entire season, adidas will highlight Mahomes through various brand films inspired by his dynamic play style on the gridiron and unmatched personality off the field.
In the 41-second video, Mahomes takes on the mantle of a wolf in sheep's clothing. He smiles for the cameras, but is dangerous on the football field. Check out the intense Instagram video below shared by adidas football below.
The three-time Super Bowl MVP has made a believer out of almost everyone in the sports world. Yet despite all of his unbelievable, game-altering plays, there are still some who underestimate Mahomes' competitiveness because of the poise with which he carries himself.
According to the new adidas ad campaign, when Mahomes steps on the field and the clock starts, the wolf in sheep's clothing comes out. The wholesome family man and role model flips the switch to PM15, who will happily carve up your team's defense and ruin your Sunday.
Adidas has announced that more campaign films starring Mahomes will roll out this season. In the meantime, consider this an initial manifesto for Mahomes' ninth season in the NFL.
Athletes and fans eagerly awaiting the start of the season can go ahead and suit up in Mahomes' latest signature collection on the adidas website. The brand has apparel, accessories, and footwear for everyone who wants to be like the wolf in sheep's clothing.
Regardless of who fans are rooting for this season, adidas hopes you are excited for the start of football and that your team doesn't fall victim to Mahomes.
