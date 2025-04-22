Not Guilty: Jordan Brand Airs "The Trial of Luka Doncic" Film
When one of the wildest trades in NBA history landed Luka Doncic with the Los Angeles Lakers, it opened up a whole new world for the international superstar.
Los Angeles is known for the film industry, and it did not take long for Doncic to get his first acting gig.
Earlier this month, Jordan Brand dropped a mysterious trailer for a dramatic film depicting Doncic in a courtroom drama. Today, the short film is out, and the verdict is "not guilty."
Jordan Brand is proudly standing in defense of basketball's most delightfully "bad" superstar.
The 8-minute film "The Trial of Luka Doncic" is a tongue-in-cheek legal drama that shows Jordan Brand championing basketball's most electrifying talent as critics puzzle over the ultimate contradiction: How could a man so bad have shoes that nice?
Fans can get in on the fun by visiting badluka.com, which directs to Jordan Brand's official YouTube channel.
Last Friday, Jumpman threw an epic premiere celebration at the historic Miracle Theater in Inglewood with local high school ballers as our VIP guests.
The audience cheered as they witnessed the perfect blend of basketball brilliance and signature Jordan Brand storytelling.
Now that the case is closed, fans will have a better understanding as to why Luka's game is so good it's criminal.
Even better, online shoppers can check out Doncic's newly-released fourth signature sneaker at Jordan.com.
The Jordan Luka 4 has maintained and built upon the unstoppable momentum of Doncic's signature sneaker line. Doncic unveiled the Jordan Luka 4 and Luka .77 last month.
