Luka Doncic Gifts Sneakers to BTS' J-Hope at Lakers Game
The Golden State Warriors picked up an important 123-116 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night.
However, the outcome of the game was not the biggest headline from the NBA regular season matchup.
Before filling up the boxscore, Lakers guard Luka Doncic met with K-Pop star J-Hope. It is hard to tell who was more excited to see each other, the BTS member or the NBA All-Star.
Doncic gifted a pair of his fourth signature Jordan Brand sneakers to J-Hope. Thankfully, the official NBA Kicks account filmed and posted the exchange on social media.
J-Hope politely asked, "Can I open it?" Doncic said, "Of course!" An excited J-Hope reacted with a "Wow" and "Yeah!" as he laid his eyes on the green and black sneakers.
J-Hope looked on with amazement as he opened the shoe box for the Jordan Luka 4 "Space Navigator" colorway. Doncic explained that the shoes are not even out yet and they will be released on April 8.
The two icons posed for a legendary picture and went their separate ways before the game started. Los Angeles is known for its celebrities, but last night was extra star-studded.
Doncic's fourth signature sneaker, the Jordan Luka 4, officially launches in the "Space Navigator" colorway on April 8, 2025.
Online shoppers can buy the sneakers in adult ($130) and big kid ($100) sizes on the Nike website. In the meantime, hoopers can buy Doncic's third signature sneaker at a discount in select styles.
Jordan Brand and Doncic unveiled the Jordan Luka 4 last month. Athletes and fans can get a complete breakdown of the shoe's technology and upcoming colorways from our exclusive story.
With the Lakers heading to the NBA Playoffs, the extra boost of energy from BTS Army could help put them over the top.
