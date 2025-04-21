The Air Jordan 1 Low Marked Down to $80 for NBA Playoffs
The 2025 NBA Playoffs tipped off over the weekend, and there was no shortage of exciting highlights or footwear storylines. But at the end of the day, no player or their signature sneaker line can be compared to the GOAT.
Basketball Hall of Famer and Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan routinely did the impossible throughout his iconic career.
Plus, Jordan's Nike commercials with Spike Lee only elevated his aura on and off the court. More than two decades since his last NBA game, fans still want to be "Like Mike."
While none of us will be able to throw down dunks or hit clutch shots in NBA Finals games, we can at least dress the part.
While the Air Jordan sneaker line is notoriously expensive and scarcely available, that is not the case with one of MJ's most popular kicks.
The Air Jordan 1 Low "Bred Toe 2.0" is available in most sizes at a major discount. Online shoppers can buy the retro basketball shoes for $80 (30% off) in adult sizes at Foot Locker.
The "Bred Toe 2.0" colorway is reminiscent of the 1985 classics. It features a crisp white leather upper with contrasting black and red overlays.
The iconic Jumpman logo jumps off the tongues in red, while the original Air Jordan wings logo appears on the heels in white.
Lastly, the bold black Nike Swoosh logo completes the Bulls-inspired colorway.
Jordan Brand has celebrated the Air Jordan 1 with its "40 Years of Greatness" campaign, and the marketing push has been another slam dunk for the fan-favorite hoop shoe.
With the NBA Playoffs in full swing, now is the perfect time for fans to invest in some casual (yet stylish) sneakers to show out.
