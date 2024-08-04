Odell Beckham Jr. Arrives at Dolphins Camp in Adidas Gear
Veteran NFL wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has been to many training camps throughout his decade-long career. However, he has never reported for duty while wearing adidas gear before.
Beckham had been a Nike athlete for almost all of his highly decorated professional career until a bitter legal battle began in 2022. The lawsuits finally came to an end last month, with both sides claiming victory.
Of course, Beckham did not play in the 2022 NFL season due to injury. Then, he wore a mix of custom cleats (including some Reeboks inspired by Allen Iverson's sneakers) and rare retro models from Randy Moss's Air Jordan line during his time with the Baltimore Ravens last season.
Earlier this spring, Beckham signed an incentive-laden one-year, $3 million deal with the Miami Dolphins. However, he did not practice during the offseason program and has been on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list with an undisclosed injury for all training camp.
However, there is no reason for Dolphins fans to panic as Beckham is still expected to be ready for Week 1. Beckham has been spotted working out and even appeared in a Dolphins' social media post where fans got their first look at him wearing aqua and orange adidas cleats.
It looks like Beckham is wearing the adidas Adizero Electric football cleats in a player-exclusive colorway. Athletes can choose from 19 general-release colorways for $160 in adult sizes on the adidas website.
So far there has been no official announcement of a deal between Beckham and adidas. It is quite possible that he will remain a footwear free agent for the remainder of his career.
Nevertheless, it will be strange to see Beckham wear brands other than Nike on the field. Fans can follow Kicks on SI for all their sneaker news from the NFL and the rest of the sports world.
