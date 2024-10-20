Travis Kelce Rocks Blue Sweatsuit & Air Jordan 7s to Chiefs Game
The Kansas City Chiefs traveled to take on the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday afternoon. While Taylor Swift is not expected to make an appearance, her man has already made waves before stepping onto the field.
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce entered Levi's Stadium wearing an all-blue corduroy sweatsuit. Best of all, Kelce paired a relaxed travel outfit with an ultra-rare pair of Air Jordan sneakers.
Fans will recognize that Kelce wore this same outfit yesterday when the team flew from Kansas City to San Francisco. Kelce almost always repeats his travel-day outfits for road games. He also is coordinating his sneakers with the NFL regular season schedule.
It is Week 7 of the NFL season, so Kelce is rocking a rare pair of Air Jordan 7 sneakers in the "Miro" colorway. The sneakers were released in July 2008 for $175. It is hard to even find the kicks on most sneaker resale websites these days.
Kelce is a Nike athlete, but there is reporting that he is in the final year of his contract. The All-Pro tight end has used his outfits to drop hints about his future. Given his pregame sneakers and on-field cleats, a new contract with Jordan Brand could be in the works.
The NFL season is hitting its stride, and so is Kelce's sneaker rotation. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NFL and beyond.