Patrick Schwarzenegger Stars in New Brooks Running Campaign
On an unbelievable cast from the third season of The White Lotus, the breakout star has been Patrick Schwarzenegger. Fans of the show cannot get enough of the protein-obsessed, womanizing, alpha-jerk character.
However, the 31-year-old's character could not be further from his true self. Schwarzenegger recently discussed his passion for running in a new campaign that kicks off his partnership with Brooks Running.
Brooks has offered a refreshing look at who Schwarzenegger is in real life. The cheeky video follows the down-to-earth guy along as he shares an inside look at his fitness routine and gets ready to go for a run.
From there, Schwarzenegger laces up his Glycerin Max shoes, fuels up with protein (of course), and then answers questions on the run through New York City.
This video comes as a result of Schwarzenegger's partnership with Brooks Running, stemming from his organic love for the brand as he incorporated the footwear into his fitness routines — while shooting in Thailand, too.
In the video, Schwarzenegger is seen in the Glycerin Max shoes, Fusion Hybrid Jacket 2.0, and more — you can shop the look on Brooksrunning.com.
This partnership stems from Schwarzenegger being a long-time runner and swearing by Brooks shoes. The softness and cushion of Brooks Running shoes have made it his go-to shoe brand for outdoor running.
Running has always been a big part of Schwarzenegger's life, helping him get in condition for this season of White Lotus and playing a huge role in his overall mental health and wellness.
The Glycerin Max and Ghost Max 2 are some of his favorites from Brooks because of their maximum support for on- and off-the-road.
He loves the Glycerin Max for his longer runs, and the Ghost Max 2 is his go-to for travel days. For weightlifting, Schwarzenegger opts for the Hyperion 2 and Launch 11.
The partnership between Schwarzenegger and Brooks Running has already been a smashing success thanks to its authentic style. Athletes and fans can expect more awesome content from the teammates in the future.
