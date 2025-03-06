Brooks Running launched a laceless shoe for runners on the go
The performance running shoe industry is crowded, but Brooks Running left the competition in the dust a long time ago. The runner-approved brand is now dropping one of its most popular shoes with a casual design.
The newest member of the best-selling Glycerin footwear family from Brooks Running, the Glycerin 22 SE, launched on March 1 with a new sleek, laceless look.
Online shoppers can choose from two colorways for $165 in men's and women's sizes on the Brooks Running website.
The "SE" stands for special edition. This special edition design puts a spin on the beloved Glycerin, resulting in a trend-forward silhouette that blends style and comfort.
The most notable change is the laceless structure and Flat Knit upper. The flat knit upper molds to your foot for a blend of stretch and compression that moves with you while you stay confident and on-trend wherever your day takes you.
The Laceless construction allows for easy on-and-off setup for athletes on the go. Anyone who wants to put their best foot forward in comfort and style will appreciate the sleek, versatile design of the Glycerin 22 SE.
Much to the delight of runners, the tuned cushioning is back. Nitrogen-infused DNA Tuned cushioning is created with dual-size cell technology for all-day comfort and zonal responsiveness.
Larger cells in the heel to provide plush landings, while smaller cells in the forefoot invite responsive toe-offs. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the running world and beyond.
