Saucony launches its new "Run As One" global campaign
Saucony - the "Original Running Brand" from Wolverine World Wide, Inc. - has taken the sneaker world by storm with their authentic fusion of running and lifestyle footwear models.
The brand continues to showcase how these two worlds intersect via a new global marketing campaign titled "Run As One."
Celebrating the powerful connections created through running, Saucony's campaign comes to life via a 30-second anthem video, featuring the likes of long-distance runner Vanessa Fraser and creative collaborator Jae Tips.
"Run As One" highlights how running can unlock a sense of connection and shared purpose throughout the world.
“At Saucony, we see running as something that transcends physical activity - it's a cultural phenomenon that brings people together,” said Joy Allen-Altimare, Saucony’s Global Chief Marketing Officer.
To extend the campaign to fans globally, the brand is creating a series of run club events - both in-person and virtually - bringing together runners in cities around the world.
The pinnacle of the activation is the coffee shop residencies - kicking off at Ludlow Coffee Supply in New York City - and expanding to Grand Rapids, Boston, London, among other major cities.
Inspired by Saucony’s Collision Run Club collaboration during January’s Paris Fashion Week, each moment will feature exclusive events with collaborators and friends of the brand that celebrate community and connection.
“Our Run as One campaign is a celebration of the shared journey that people around the world embark on every day," Allen-Altimare continued.
"Whether you're a seasoned marathoner or running to meet friends, we are all connected and together, we can uplift one another and achieve the extraordinary.”
The brand recently released their highly-anticipated Endorphin Elite 2 - that Canadian marathoner Malindi Elmore debuted at the 2024 Paris Olympics - available now globally via saucony.com and at select retailers for $275 in adult sizes.
