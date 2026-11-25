Athletes and fans spend their whole lives dreaming of getting a player-exclusive colorway for one of the country's top college basketball programs. They never get released—until now. It's only fitting that the Black Mamba delivers a major gift for the holiday shopping season.

Kobe Bryant skipped college to play in the NBA, but his connections to the UCONN Huskies and Duke Blue Devils are well documented. They were two of the original Mamba Programs. Now, their colorways of the Nike Kobe 10 Protro are available for pre-order.

Nike Kobe 10 Protro "UCONN"

The Nike Kobe 10 Protro "UCONN" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Kobe 10 Protro "UCONN" colorway is available for pre-order now exclusively at Nike.com. The shoes retail for $190 in adult sizes and will ship by March 31, 2027. That's a long wait, but it's worth it for Kobe and Huskies fans.

The pre-order will not last long, and there will be plenty of fans who miss out. Savvy shoppers can monitor trusted sneaker resale platforms like StockX and GOAT for the SKU code: JW6581-100. Just be prepared to pay well over retail price.

The Nike Kobe 10 Protro "UCONN" colorway. | Nike

The "UCONN" colorway features a white Engineered Mesh upper with mismatched University Red and navy details. The Nike Swoosh logos alternate between the medial and lateral sides. Meanwhile, the Kobe Sheath logo on the right heel is divided between red and blue. Conversely, the UCONN Huskies logo graces the left heel.

The split design extends to the midsole and outsole with red and blue evenly divided along the base of each shoe. It's a bold design choice, but no fans will complain about it. The 'X' stamped under the heel is a nod to Bryant's 10th signature shoe.

Nike Kobe 10 Protro "Duke"

The Nike Kobe 10 Protro "Duke" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Kobe 10 Protro "Duke" colorway is available for pre-order now exclusively at Nike.com. The shoes retail for $190 in adult sizes and will ship by March 31, 2027. The wait will feel like forever, but fans will thank themselves by the end of March Madness.

Like the "UCONN" colorway, the pre-order will not last long. Shoppers can track sneaker resale platforms like StockX and GOAT using SKU code JW6581-001. Just be prepared to pay well above retail.

The Nike Kobe 10 Protro "Duke" colorway. | Nike

The "Duke" colorway sports a black Engineered Mesh upper with white Nike Swoosh logos outlined in Game Royal. The Kobe Sheath logo stands out on the right heel, while Duke's iconic 'D' logo graces the left heel. A blue-and-black gradient design covers the midsole. The blue 'X' under the heel completes the solid black outsole.

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