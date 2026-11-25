The movie Avengers: Doomsday releases in theaters on December 18, 2026. Marvel has teamed up with adidas and Anthony Edwards on a three-part sneaker collaboration. While Nike doesn't have an official collaboration with Marvel, it is releasing the Air Foamposite Pro in what fans call the "Dr. Doom" colorway.

The Nike Air Foamposite Pro "Dr. Doom" colorway was first released in 2006 as part of an unofficial "Fantastic Four" pack. It returned in 2016 and is now back again after a decade. Below is a first look at the legendary sneakers.

Release Information

The Nike Air Foamposite Pro "Dr. Doom" colorway. | Foot Locker

The Nike Air Foamposite Pro "Dr. Doom" colorway will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET on Friday, December 18. Online shoppers can buy the old-school shoes for $240 in adult sizes at Foot Locker, Nike, and select retailers.

It's challenging to predict whether these sneakers will sell out on release day. However, the Nike Air Foamposite Pro remains popular, and the "Dr. Doom" colorway is legendary. Shoppers who miss the initial drop can find the kicks on trusted resale platforms like StockX and GOAT.

Colorway Details

The Nike Air Foamposite Pro "Dr. Doom" colorway. | Foot Locker

The "Dr. Doom" colorway features a matte black upper with white details. The Nike Swoosh logos on the lateral sides pop in white, while the Swooshes on the back heel blend into a stealthy black design. The black laces and tongues continue the theme. Lastly, the white outsole features black pivot points and an oversized Swoosh.

Many fans have wondered why this colorway is unofficially called "Dr. Doom" when the character wears green. There is no clear reason, since it's not part of an official collaboration, but some fans have speculated it's a nod to the character's black-and-white comic book roots.

Tech Specs

The Nike Air Foamposite Pro "Dr. Doom" colorway. | Foot Locker

The Nike Air Foamposite Pro was a revolutionary basketball shoe when it hit the hardwood in 1997. Tech specs include a liquid-like molded Foamposite shell upper that molds to your foot.

Underfoot, full-length encapsulated Zoom Air, combined with a heel Zoom unit, delivers exceptional impact protection. Lastly, the visible carbon fiber shank plate offers torsional support. Most fans will wear these sneakers casually, but the performance technology still holds up.

Nike Air Foamposite Pro

The Nike Air Foamposite Pro "Dr. Doom" colorway. | Foot Locker

It's been almost 30 years since the Nike Air Foamposite Pro launched, and the shoe shows no signs of slowing down. Over the past few months, Nike has released a college pack featuring four NCAA teams, plus the "Mummy Duck" colorway for Oregon.

That doesn't include two glow-in-the-dark colorways (one for the Nike Air Foamposite Pro and another for the Nike Air Foamposite One). Nike has really shown a lot of love to the silhouette, and you won't hear any fans complain about it.

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