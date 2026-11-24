Most of the time, basketball at the NBA level is a combination of athleticism and hand-eye coordination that barely seems possible. Most of the time.

For all the incredible physical feats NBA athletes are capable of, they are still human. Mistakes happen. Sometimes it results in a slapstick sequence that elicits laughter throughout the arena. In those moments, nobody laughs harder than the offending player’s teammates. Which is exactly what happened on Monday night.

The Rockets hosted the Clippers and it went largely as expected. Houston took a 10-point lead by limiting Los Angeles to 15 first quarter points and largely coasted from there. But for Tari Eason, there was one moment to forget—and a moment his coworkers will cherish forevermore.

The fifth-year wing was guarding rookie Keaton Wagler in the early fourth quarter and picked his pocket, earning an easy transition opportunity. With his team up by 10, Eason decided to get fancy and attempt a windmill dunk. As one of the more athletic defenders in the NBA it is well within his capabilities to pull off such a highlight-reel slam. But, somehow, it went horribly wrong.

Eason went up but didn’t get enough momentum with the windmill, so the ball just floated out of his hand and thudded off the backboard as he flailed in the air. To make matters worse, he then fouled Wagler as the Los Angeles rookie chased down the loose ball.

It was an amusing lowlight made significantly funnier by the reaction of the Rockets’ bench. Every player on the sideline was up and ready to celebrate a huge Eason slam in front of the home crowd. When the attempt failed epically, they acted appropriately.

You can see a glimpse here:

Bro airballed the windmill 😭 pic.twitter.com/38FoAQUX1w — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) November 24, 2026

But a more focused, extended shot is even funnier:

Kevin Durant completely disappearing from the frame after starting out near the scorer’s table. Fred VanVleet dropping into a crouch and staying there in utter shock. Jabari Smith Jr. acting like he got thrown back into his seat. The utter disappointment evident in Alperen Şengün’s stance. Outstanding stuff all around.

It’s pretty easily the most hilarious moment of the season thus far. And we do appreciate the Dutch windmill joke from the Clippers’ announcing team, too.

Despite whiffed dunk, Eason is a big part of Rockets’ great start

The missed dunk is extremely funny but not reflective of how Eason’s season has gone so far. After inking a new contract worth $81.5 million over the offseason, he’s been a key cog over the first 18 games of Houston’s season that has the Rockets only two games from the top of the Western Conference.

The 25-year-old is Ime Udoka’s most important bench defender and his defensive numbers are pretty excellent across the board. He’s averaging 1.8 steals and blocks per game, the Rockets’ defense is nearly six points per 100 possessions better in terms of rating when he’s on the court versus off and four of his five most common lineups feature a defensive rating of 100 or lower. It’s offset what’s been a tough offensive start for Eason; scoring has never been his calling card but he did shoot league-average from three last season. To start this campaign, he’s coming in at below 30% from beyond the arc, which has to change if he’s to be on the floor for extended minutes.

Not that it matters too much for Houston right now. After clunky offensive play ended their season last time out, the Rockets rank No. 1 in offensive rating entering Tuesday. Missed dunks and all.

Eason will remember that one for a long time, as will his teammates. But our bet is that he won’t hesitate when the opportunity comes for redemption.

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