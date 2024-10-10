PUMA's New $250 Basketball Shoe is Worth the Money
It has been a busy week for PUMA's basketball division. First, the brand signed NBA All-Star Tyrese Haliburton to a "massive" sneaker deal. Now, PUMA is rolling out a new hoop shoe for players.
Earlier today, PUMA Hoops unveiled its latest innovation: the All-Pro NITRO Elite. Fans can expect to see Haliburton wearing the performance model on the court throughout the NBA season. Even better, they can get their hands on the kicks soon.
The All-Pro NITRO Elite launched earlier this week. The shoes are available to purchase at PUMA.com, the PUMA mobile app, the PUMA NYC Flagship store. Additionally, they will be available at Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, and Champs in a full-size run for $250 in adult sizes.
Engineered to be the ultimate gameday shoe, this new sneaker features all-new dual-density NITRO SQD foam for unparalleled cushioning and support during multi-directional movements, plus a breathable mesh upper and high-abrasion sole for quick cuts.
An evolution of the game-tested All-Pro NITRO franchise, the all-new All-Pro NITRO Elite boasts PUMA Basketball's most innovative sneaker technology, including:
- NITRO SQD Foam: Full-length nitrogen-injected foam internal midsole for superior responsiveness and cushioning. A softer foam for cushion is surrounded by more rigid foam for stability.
- ULTRAWEAVE: Lightweight, engineered woven upper with multi-zoned materials for targeted support, breathability, and comfort.
- PWRPLATE: Carbon Fiber shank built into the insole for torsional rigidity.
- HEEL COUNTER FORMSTRIP: Electroplated external TPU heel counter around the outside heel lateral stability for explosive side-to-side movements.
This is easily the most technology PUMA has ever packed into a performance basketball shoe. Is the model worth the $250 price tag? When looking at the tech specs, it is hard to argue against the investment.
Athletes and fans can count on Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all of their most important footwear news from the NBA and beyond.