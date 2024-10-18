PUMA Launches Star-Studded Global Basketball Campaign
The latest chapter of PUMA's global marketing campaign - “FOREVER. FASTER. – See The Game Like We Do” - hits the hardwood in a historic way.
The brand's first-ever basketball campaign tips off with a star-studded roster, including their newest athlete signee Tyrese Haliburton of the Pacers, Breanna Stewart of the Liberty, LaMelo Ball of the Hornets, Scoot Henderson of the Blazers and Flau’jae Johnson of LSU.
According to the brand, this basketball chapter is all about seeing the game differently and invites all to see the game like Puma does.
They are determined to win, ready to show out, and playing for the joy of the game. Each athlete featured brings their own individual story, their own crew and a unique style of play into 30-second and 15-second commercials.
“Since the start we’ve always tried to tell the story of basketball through the lens of the player, seeing the game the way they do, both on the court and off the court," said Global Head of PUMA Basketball, Max Staiger.
"This approach has allowed us to connect those unique viewpoints with disruptive product and storytelling - impactful to anyone around the game."
Ahead of this upcoming NBA season, PUMA scored a big win by signing the two-time All-Star and recent Olympic gold medalist Haliburton, who has been wearing the brand's latest performance technology shoe, the All-Pro NITRO.
“This campaign, for the first time, brings together our complete narrative showcasing how Stewie, Melo, Flau’Jae, Scoot, and Tyrese embody the PUMA Hoops’ disruptive and inclusive spirit," Staiger added.
“FOREVER. FASTER – See The Game Like We Do.” debuts globally on October 18 and will include out of home campaigns in New York, Los Angeles, Charlotte, and Miami plus across social media and TV.
