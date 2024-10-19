Scoot Henderson Is Serious About His Second PUMA Sneaker
Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson is known for his ability to slice to the rim and finish with authority. As Henderson prepares for his sophomore season in the NBA, he also introduces his second signature sneaker.
Henderson made waves last season by becoming one of the select few rookies in NBA history to debut a signature sneaker. Capitalizing on the momentum, Henderson and PUMA used Trail Blazers Media Day to debut the newest model.
The PUMA Scoot Zeros II boasts a sleek, stylish, and bold design inspired by "Scoot is too Shifty!" Henderson will wear the model on the court this season while fans wait for the first colorway to drop on December 20, 2024.
The importance of a second signature sneaker is not lost on Henderson. As part of the exciting announcement, Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI spoke with Henderson about his partnership with PUMA and undeniable popularity with the youngest generation of hoopers.
How does it feel to already be on your second signature sneaker?
"I feel blessed, man. I feel blessed. I know there is a lot of people who have never been able to get one signature sneaker, but the fact that I have two... I'm just ready to debut them and see what the fans think about them."
Was the design process similar to the first sneaker? I remember your sister played a big role in the first shoe's design.
"It was pretty similar to the first one. My sister, China, and the PUMA team really wanted to be more like a cut-y and edged-out shoe for bolts of energy. They're stylish as well, you can wear them off the court."
Without giving away too much, do you have some favorite colorways of the PUMA Scoot Zeros II?
"Yeah, I do have a few of my favorite colorways (laughs) but that would be giving it away, you know I mean? But I have a few that I think people will love, for sure."
Kids and young hoopers love your shoes. What do you attribute the success to?
"I think it's a little bit of everything. I think it's many because of the colorways. Because growing up, when I'd see a shoe on the shelf, I'd ask my dad for it. So, that's how I go about me, my sister, and the team designing the shoe. I want something the kids can love. And anyone can wear with the colorways and style."
Last question: why should fans buy the PUMA Scoot Zeros II?
"I think the PUMA Scoot Zeros II is totally different than any other shoe out right now. Just the way they look, and there is so much energy behind the shoe that a lot of shoes don't have right now. It's just a lot of flair in the shoe and fire colorways coming out. It's different than what I've seen in the last few years or so.
There is one feature on the shoe that I love - it's like the wing effect on the eyelet. And the fact that the shoe is so comfortable it kind of grabs your foot like a glove. I can't wait until people try it out and see what they think."