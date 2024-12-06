Kicks

PUMA Reminds NBA Fans That LaMelo Ball is "HEEM"

The PUMA MB.04 "HEEM" colorway drops on December 13 for $110.

Michael Ehrlich

The PUMA MB.04 "Heem" colorway.
The PUMA MB.04 "Heem" colorway. / PUMA
Charlotte Hornets' point guard LaMelo Ball is on an absolute tear to start the NBA season, averaging a career-high 31 points per game - second in the league behind Giannis Antetokounmpo - while launching multiple eye-catching colorways of his fourth PUMA signature sneaker.

From "Scooby-Doo" to Iridescent to 1Love, the designs, stories and color schemes have been as eye-catching as Ball's game this season.

Now, PUMA has revealed yet another breakthrough color of the MB.04 ahead of Charlotte's visit to the NBA's biggest stage - Madison Square Garden - on December 5 to face the New York Knicks.

The latest PUMA MB.04 "HEEM" is a neon redesign featuring bright pink, blue, purple, green and yellow accents. "Pink, black and volt, can't go wrong," Ball said in an Instagram video showcasing the new colorway. "Throw a little blue in there and now your life is beautiful."

The PUMA MB.04 "HEEM" launches December 13 for $110 in adult sizes at PUMA.com, the PUMA mobile app, the PUMA NYC Flagship store, and at Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, and Champs. Once the kicks sell out, online shoppers can check out trusted sneaker resale websites.

Mirroring his previous colorways, the "HEEM" colorway is covered in alien tentacles - via a 5D printed upper - with Ball's catchphrases hidden within the design. Complete with a supportive double-layered mesh upper and NITROFOAM™ cushioning for on-court power.

LaMelo Ball's black and pink PUMA sneakers.
The PUMA MB.04 "Heem" colorway. / PUMA

This features alien Ball dunking and NOT FROM HERE wording on the heel plus a hovering spaceship, NOT FROM HERE and RARE wording on the heel.

Michael Ehrlich
