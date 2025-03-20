PUMA Tells Runners to "Go Wild" in its Biggest Global Campaign Ever
On Thursday morning, PUMA officially launched a multi-year marketing campaign that redefines the game with a bold new strategy. The "Go Wild" campaign is the biggest global marketing campaign in the brand's rich history.
The first installment of the massive new marketing push shows athletes re-arranging their lives to chase the highs of running.
Amateurs and professional athletes alike are encouraged to unleash their true selves and discover greatness in their nature.
"PUMA has always been home to athletes who achieved greatness in sports by being their true selves and following their own path to success", said Arne Freundt, CEO at PUMA.
Freundt continued, "Iconic personalities from the past and the present like Tommie Smith, Usain Bolt, Breanna Stewart or Neymar are great ambassadors of the unique PUMA DNA: our athletes with a great personality embracing self-expression and joy.
"With our second brand campaign, we are taking another important step in strengthening our distinctive and emotional connection with our consumers in our brand elevation journey."
It's more than idolizing performance; PUMA aims to inspire individuals to unleash their wild energy through sports.
"This new brand campaign represents a new vision for sport and a new chapter for PUMA, aligned with the expectations of a younger generation and rooted in PUMA's history," says Richard Teyssier, Global VP Brand and Marketing at PUMA.
Teyssier continued, "In times of social media followership and 'meme' culture, we want to inspire the professional and everyday athletes to look inside themselves to find their own greatness and have the courage to unleash their true self."
Instead of featuring athletes and celebrities, the "Go Wild" film celebrates the everyday runner: early-risers, new moms, dog owners, and the entire running community.
Over the past 75 years, PUMA has pushed self-expression through sports with trailblazers like Tommie Smith in 1968 and Usain Bolt in 2008 to Mondo Duplantis in 2024. Like no other, they know what it means to go wild, and they are our Wild Ones / to unleash their own greatness.
According to the press release, the "Go Wild" global campaign will continue through 2025 and 2026. It will strategically spotlight different categories within sports, including basketball and football, and leverage key global sporting events.
