PUMA & SAYSKY drop a stylish running shoe collection for Spring
Spring is finally here, and all of the major performance footwear companies are bringing the heat. However, no brand is having more fun than PUMA.
Joy is at the heart of the PUMA x SAYSKY Collection. The collaboration puts a fun spin on fan-favorite silhouettes by taking inspiration from the ocean through unique design cues and simplistic style.
Whether runners are training for their 100th race or just starting a fitness journey, the collection has something for everyone.
The collaboration begins with a launch on March 13, and online shoppers will be able to pick up the performance running shoes on the PUMA website and in select retailers.
ForeverRun NITRO 2
The ForeverRun NITRO 2 is a stability shoe designed for everyday runners. It features a new and improved build with consistency and longevity in mind.
The everyday running shoe provides unmatched stability thanks to a wider midsole, upgraded dual-density NITROFOAM cushioning, and an improved fit with a rolled collar and engineered knit upper.
Whether runners are deep into a training block or out for a group run, the ForeverRun NITRO 2 is a shoe that will make you feel like you can run forever.
Deviate NITRO 3
The Deviate NITRO 3 challenges runners to have the most successful training experience ever. It is the everyday source of speed that runners can trust week after week, mile after mile.
The model is optimized for a wide range of foot strikes and patterns. It is a super-fast, ultra-responsive running shoe for any runner.
Engineered with the perfect combination of nitrogen-infused NITROFOAM for maximum energy return and PWRPLATE technology for responsiveness, the Deviate 3 provides best-in-class cushioning for a strong, snappy, and comfortable ride at any pace for any runner.
Deviate NITRO Elite 3
The Deviate NITRO Elite 3 is PUMA's lightest ever race day shoe, designed for runners in their pursuit of personal bests.
Reserved for those who want to stand out and make a statement, Deviate NITRO Elite 3 is a running shoe redesigned for lightweight, race day propulsion.
The model has a carbon fiber PWRPLATE, which ensures stability and maximum running efficiency, while NITROFOAM ELITE offers supreme cushioning that won't weigh you down.
It's a running go-to made with lightweight mono-mesh and durable PUMAGRIP rubber for multi-surface traction and an effortless run allowing wearers to unlock maximum speed.
