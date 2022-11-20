Aaron Donald Wears Dior Air Jordans before Rams Game

Sunday's slate of NFL games got off to a wild start this morning. Fans can look no further than the matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and the New Orleans Saints. New Orleans upset the reigning Super Bowl champs 27-20.

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald handled his business on the field, accruing four tackles (two for a loss). Donald plays like an action movie star on the gridiron, so it is only right that he dresses the part off the field.

Thanks to the Rams' social media team, we got a peek at Donald's pregame outfit. The 3x NFL Defensive Player of the Year rocked a rare pair of Air Jordan sneakers.

We at FanNation Kicks cover a lot of expensive sneakers, but Donald is pushing the envelope with his pregame footwear. Below is everything fans need to know about his kicks.

Dior x Air Jordan 1 Low

A detailed look at the Dior x Air Jordan 1 Low. Nike

Donald wore the Dior x Air Jordan 1 Low. The rare shoes were released in April 2020 for $2,000. According to StockX, they have an average resale price of $6,643.

The low-top sneakers came from a historic collaboration between Jordan Brand and Parisian fashion house Dior. It was the first time Jordan Brand ever worked with a legacy fashion label.

The Dior x Air Jordan 1 Low features a premium white and grey leather upper with a Dior monogram print on the Swoosh logo. The co-branded outsoles, tongues, and a silver “Air Dior” hang tag complete the design.

We want to hear your thoughts on Donald's tunnel fit. Give us your opinion of the Dior x Air Jordan 1 Low on Twitter.

