Aaron Donald Wears Dior Air Jordans before Rams Game

Skip to main content

Rams Defensive Tackle Aaron Donald Wears Dior Air Jordans

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald wore expensive Air Jordan sneakers before Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Sunday's slate of NFL games got off to a wild start this morning. Fans can look no further than the matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and the New Orleans Saints. New Orleans upset the reigning Super Bowl champs 27-20.

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald handled his business on the field, accruing four tackles (two for a loss). Donald plays like an action movie star on the gridiron, so it is only right that he dresses the part off the field.

Thanks to the Rams' social media team, we got a peek at Donald's pregame outfit. The 3x NFL Defensive Player of the Year rocked a rare pair of Air Jordan sneakers. 

We at FanNation Kicks cover a lot of expensive sneakers, but Donald is pushing the envelope with his pregame footwear. Below is everything fans need to know about his kicks.

Dior x Air Jordan 1 Low

Grey and white Jordan shoe.

A detailed look at the Dior x Air Jordan 1 Low.

Donald wore the Dior x Air Jordan 1 Low. The rare shoes were released in April 2020 for $2,000. According to StockX, they have an average resale price of $6,643.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The low-top sneakers came from a historic collaboration between Jordan Brand and Parisian fashion house Dior. It was the first time Jordan Brand ever worked with a legacy fashion label.

The Dior x Air Jordan 1 Low features a premium white and grey leather upper with a Dior monogram print on the Swoosh logo. The co-branded outsoles, tongues, and a silver “Air Dior” hang tag complete the design. 

We want to hear your thoughts on Donald's tunnel fit. Give us your opinion of the Dior x Air Jordan 1 Low on Twitter. Stay tuned to FanNationKicks.com for news, highlights, and interviews.

Recommended For You

Cooper Kupp Receives Special Nike Dunks

Cooper Kupp Wears Far-Out Nikes

Aaron Rodgers Wears Cheap Adidas Shoes

In This Article (2)

Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
Aaron Donald
Aaron Donald

Back of Roquan Smith's Ravens jersey.
News

Roquan Smith Wears Nike Running Shoes before Ravens Game

By Pat Benson
Aaron Donald celebrates a tackle during a game.
News

Aaron Donald Wears Dior Air Jordans before Rams Game

By Pat Benson
Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams throws the football.
News

Caleb Williams Dressed like Heisman Candidate before USC Win

By Pat Benson
View of yellow, red, and blue Nike LeBron shoes.
News

LeBron James' Shoes are Half-Price on Nike Website

By Pat Benson
Lakers guard Russell Westbrook smile during a timeout.
News

Russell Westbrook Gifts Game-Worn Shoes to Fan

By Pat Benson
Detailed look at blue Florida Gators shoes.
News

Luka Doncic Debuts Florida Gators Colorway of Signature Shoe

By Pat Benson
View of black, white, and red New Balance shoes.
News

New Balance Releases Zach LaVine Player-Exclusive Shoe

By Pat Benson
Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan reacts to a dunk.
News

Jeremy Sochan is an Homage to NBA Legends

By Pat Benson