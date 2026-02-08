The 10 Best Sneaker Moments in Super Bowl History

Super Bowl LX is less than 24 hours away, and fans can count on plenty of memorable footwear moments. Everything from the players' new cleats to Bad Bunny's unreleased adidas sneakers will grab headlines.

Before we look forward to the 60th Super Bowl in NFL history, it is important to look back. From player-exclusive cleats to sneaker debuts, below are the ten best footwear moments in Super Bowl history.

10. Usher - Air Jordan 4

Usher wears the Air Jordan 4 during the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Usher's iconic halftime performance at Super Bowl LVIII featured several wardrobe changes, but our favorite part of the show was his custom metallic Air Jordan 4 sneakers designed by The Surgeon.

9. Deion Sanders - Nike Air Diamond Turf 2

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deion Sanders wears the Nike Diamond Turf 2. | RVR Photos-Imagn Images

Deion Sanders earned the nickname "Prime Time" for his must-see performances on the field. However, his Nike Air Diamond Turf 2 cleats in Super Bowl XXIX were equally electrifying. Best of all, they were re-released this week.

8. Travis Kelce - Air Jordan 11

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce wears the Air Jordan 11 in Super Bowl LIX. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce wore a player-exclusive colorway of the Air Jordan 11 in Super Bowl LIX. It seemed like a sneaker deal between Kelce and Jordan Brand was imminent, but just like the Chiefs' dreams of a three-peat, it was not to be.

7. Devin Hester - Nike Huarache 2k4

Chicago Bears returner Devin Hester wears the Nike Huarache 2K4 in Super Bowl XLI. | IMAGO / Newscom World

The Chicago Bears came up short in Super Bowl XLI, but returner Devin Hester ran away with the best footwear moment. Hester's Nike Huarache 2K4 cleats in Bears colors stole the show.

6. Emmitt Smith - Reebok Preseason

Dallas Cowboys running back Emmitt Smith wears the Reebok Preseason cleats in Super Bowl XXVIII. | Tony Tomsic-Imagn Images

Dallas Cowboys running back Emmitt Smith's signature sneaker line was just as decorated as his NFL career. Smith's Reebok Preseasons worn in Super Bowl XXVIII were one of many footwear highlights for the league's best rusher.

5. Justin Timberlake - Air Jordan 3 'JTH Super Bowl'

Justin Timberlake wears the Air Jordan 3 during the Super Bowl LII Halftime Show. | IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

All eyes were on Justin Timberlake as he made his highly anticipated return for the Super Bowl LII Halftime Show. Just before taking the stage, Timberlake showed off the upcoming Air Jordan 3 'JTH - Super Bowl' colorway on Instagram.

4. Terrell Owens - Air Jordan 13

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Terrell Owens wears the Air Jordan 13 in Super Bowl XXXIX. | Imagn Images

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Terrell Owens played injured in Super Bowl XXXIX. Less than two months removed from a severely broken leg, Owens returned in player-exclusive Air Jordan 13 cleats.

3. Kevin Faulk - Reebok Answer IV

New England Patriots running back Kevin Faulk wears the Reebok Answer IV in Super Bowl XXXVI. | RVR Photos-Imagn Images

Back in the day, NFL players competed on unforgiving Astro Turf. The only upside meant they could wear basketball shoes on the artificial surface. New England Patriots running back Kevin Faulk wore Allen Iverson's fourth signature sneaker, Reebok Answer IV, in Super Bowl XXXVI.

2. Deion Sanders - Nike DT Max '96

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Deion Sanders wears the Nike DT Max '96 at Super Bowl XXX. | IMAGO / PCN Photography

Deion Sanders played for several teams and had a lot of incredible footwear. But Sanders' Cowboy era, coinciding with the Nike DT Max '96, hit a crescendo at Super Bowl XXX.

1. Jalen Hurts - Air Jordan 11

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts wears the Air Jordan 1 High before Super Bowl LIX. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts continued Jordan Brand's "40 Years of Greatness" campaign by wearing the Air Jordan 1 High 'Unbannable' colorway before Super Bowl LIX.

More Football Footwear News

Interview: Derrick Henry on his Super Bowl commercial and favorite sneakers.

Deion Sanders is already making his footwear selections for Nike next season.

Adidas hooked up Miami and Indiana before the National Championship game.

Deion Sanders previewed Shedeur's upcoming Nike sneakers.

Deion Sanders' retro Nike sneakers take over the Dallas Cowboys stadium.