The Nike Ja 4 "Deep Water" Surfaces This Friday

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Ja Morant's fourth signature Nike basketball shoe has maintained the momentum of its predecessor. Now, the Nike Ja 4 is getting an exclusive release in a shark-themed colorway.

The "Deep Water" design draws inspiration from Morant's ability to strike at any moment and keep defenders guessing. Like a shark, Morant's unpredictability, confidence, and explosive energy define his game. Below is everything athletes and fans must know about the upcoming sneaker drop.

Shopping Information

The Nike Ja 4 "Deep Water" colorway. | Nike

The Nike Ja 4 "Deep Water" colorway is dropping at 10:00 a.m. ET on Friday, September 25. Online shoppers can buy the performance basketball shoes for $140 in adult sizes exclusively at Foot Locker and Nike.

Highlighting its unmatched position in the sneaker world and basketball community, Foot Locker is the only major retailer getting this colorway. It is another sign of why "It always will be Foot Locker."

Colorway Details

The Nike Ja 4 "Deep Water" colorway. | Nike

The "Deep Water" colorway strikes at the fear of swimming into the great unknown. Four shades of blue come together to create an ominous design for Morant's opponents: Diffused Blue, Chambray, Glacier Blue, and Blackened Blue.

Meanwhile, a special shark graphic appears on the tongue. All of the other fan-favorite design elements are still there; the Nike JA-frame wraps around the midfoot with more branding throughout the silhouette. The hoop shoes come packaged in the smoked-out black-and-grey Nike x Ja box.

Performance Technology

The Nike Ja 4 "Deep Water" colorway. | Nike

Tech specs for the Nike Ja 4 include a new lightweight and durable foam upper. The lightweight TPU JA-Frame improves lateral stability while pairing perfectly with the upper.

Underfoot, the shoe features a responsive Cushlon 3.0 midsole and a lightweight supercritical foam SPRPWR sock liner. Lastly, a new precise traction pattern helps hoopers plant hard and push through pressure.

Nike Ja 4 History

The Nike Ja 4 "Deep Water" colorway. | Nike

Morant unveiled the Nike Ja 4 in five bold colorways in April. Nike officially announced the shoe in July ahead of its August launch date. That included an EYBL takeover in which some of the nation's top talent played on a Ja-themed basketball court. Earlier this month, Morant showed off the upcoming Nike Ja 4 High.

The 2026-27 NBA season hasn't even tipped off yet, and Morant is already circling his competition in the Nike Ja 4. It is sure to be another exciting year for Morant and Nike. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.