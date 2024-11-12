Reebok Launches Star-Studded "Sport is Everything" Campaign
On Tuesday morning, Reebok launched "Sport is Everything," a 60-second campaign that unites athletes from across the globe, representing diverse passions and backgrounds. "Sport is Everything" celebrates Reebok's commitment to its community by delivering a powerful message: sport is not confined by definitions - it is what we choose to make of it.
Viewable now across streaming platforms and key television networks, including Hulu, ESPN, NBC, Paramount, and more, "Sport is Everything" will serve as the drumbeat for Reebok's return to sport in the coming seasons.
"There are few other brands that have lived at the intersection of sports and culture like Reebok has throughout its history," commented Reebok CEO Todd Krinsky. "This anthem is an expression of our unique point of view on sport, of what it is, and what it can be."
The 60-second campaign meets ten Reebok athletes and artists on their home "court", including Puerto Rican musician Anuel AA, basketball icon Angel Reese, world champion boxer Shakur Stevenson, American football superstar Justin Fields, Panamanian soccer goalkeeper Luis Mejia, ultra runner Lydia Oldham, cross training champion Christian Harris, Indian cricket captain Suryakumar Ashok Yadav (aka "SKY"), and break dancer Paulina Starus alongside world champion break dancing team Breakin Kids.
Reese spoke of excitement to be in the movement, "Reebok brought an incredible mix of athletes and figures together from around the world for this campaign. It takes serious dedication to create such a powerful message, and I'm proud of how the brand has shown up for its community."
The Chicago Sky forward continued, "The diverse cast and storylines offer something for everyone. There's so much to connect with and draw inspiration from—it's truly for all of us."
In 2021, Reebok boldly stated its plan to reclaim its rightful place in sport, naming Shaquille O'Neal and Allen Iverson to executive leadership roles for its Basketball division shortly thereafter. Since then, Reebok has signed several marquee athletes and creative partners, while launching new initiatives and league partnerships worldwide that further embed the brand in sport culture globally.
Fields added, "This is a huge moment for Reebok, so I'm honored to a be part of it alongside so many amazing athletes and partners from all over the world."
The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback said, "I really love the message that it sends – that sport can be anything. I think it'll inspire a lot of young people to take pride in what they do, no matter what their version of sport is."
