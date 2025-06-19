Nike Launches the Kobe Vault: What it Means for Sneakerheads
Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant was known for his prodigious work ethic. That means putting in the work in the gym, weight room, and film study.
Based on Bryant's commitment to his craft, Nike has launched the "Kobe Vault" on its SNKRS app. Fans who log on to the Nike SNKRS app are greeted by an imposing metallic silver vault featuring the Kobe logo.
After opening the vault, users will see all 11 of Bryant's signature basketball shoes. However, none of the A.D. models are available — only the Nike Kobe 1-11.
From there, fans can click on each silhouette from the signature Nike Kobe line and learn more about the model's history. Everything from the design process, stories, release dates, and more are locked away inside the vault.
Put simply, fans are going to have to put that work into unlocking all of the information they want to learn about Bryant's iconic basketball shoes.
Nike describes the vault as an "always-evolving display" of Bryant's signature legacy, which offers fans a centralized archive that showcases both the athlete's career and his impact on performance footwear design.
Silhouettes that have enjoyed recent Protro releases will allow users to learn more about the colorway and its relevance (notably, the Nike Kobe 1 Protro is the only model without a breakdown by colorway).
For example, clicking on the Nike Kobe 4 will provide a history of the silhouette and allow users to click on recent releases: Girl Dad, Mambacita, Gift of Mamba, Philly, Metallic Gold and Dark Obsidian, and CHBL.
How will this impact shopping? It is not yet clear. However, Nike uses its SNKRS app to test fans and reward loyal users who hit certain benchmarks. It is a safe bet that the Nike Kobe Vault is more than an interactive display; it will become a factor in future sneaker releases.
The Nike Kobe line had a very busy spring. It dropped five basketball shoes, an upcoming pair of Nike Air Force 1s, and its first-ever baseball collection.
Bryant's legendary signature sneaker line continues to expand in all directions, so it is good that Nike is housing all of its information in one user-friendly online space.
Just be sure to keep an eye on the Kobe Vault, as it will likely hold the key to unlocking future sneaker releases. In the meantime, online shoppers can find the current selection of Nike Kobe gear at Nike.com.
