Save Up to 53% on LaMelo Ball's Signature PUMA Sneakers
The 2024-25 NBA season is over but now is when the real fun begins for thrifty sneakerheads and athletes. Retailers are marking down the prices of the best sneakers from this past season.
The only thing more exciting than Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball's incredible play style is his signature sneaker line. PUMA has released four installments of Ball's signature line, and each has been a hit.
Throughout this past NBA season, the PUMA MB.04 hit shelves in several exciting colorways (including some major collaborations). Best of all, the prices of the shoes have finally been marked down by major retailers online.
The PUMA MB.04 launched in September 2024 with the retail price ranging from $125-$140 (depending on the colorway). Online shoppers can now score the sneakers for up to 53% off in select styles at Dick's Sporting Goods.
The PUMA MB.04 is available in most adult sizes in four colorways: Creativity Pack ($62), Gem ($83), Reflections ($90), and Be You ($92).
Each colorway of the shoe features Ball's catchphrases like "1 OF ONE" and RARE are hidden throughout the design, with "NOT FROM HERE" and "RARE" wording and flames appearing at the heel.
Those words would be too much for some players to live up to, but the NBA All-Star continues to prove he is not from here.
Tech specs include PUMA's advanced nitrogen-infused foam, which is designed to provide superior responsiveness and cushioning in a lightweight package.
Meanwhile, a 5D-printed upper features a raised, multi-layered design that takes over the shoe like alien tentacles.
While these deep sales seem too good to be true, online shoppers should know the inventory will not last forever. Athletes and fans should act fast, as these basketball shoes will eventually sell out entirely.
During his rookie NBA season, Ball signed a multi-year signature sneaker deal with PUMA worth up to $100 million, which began in 2020. It was another strong season for Ball, making his future in the NBA and sneaker industry look as bright as ever.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
More NBA Sneakers News
James Harden's adidas sneakers are 34% Off online.
The Nike Kobe 5 Protro 'Caitlin Clark' will be released on June 30.
The Air Jordan 40 officially takes flight: tech specs, pricing, and more.
Kevin Durant says low-cut sneakers are not to blame for injuries.