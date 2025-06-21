Kicks

The 10 Best Basketball Shoes of 2025 (So Far)

Ranking the top ten basketball shoes of 2025, based on performance reviews from the sneaker community.

Pat Benson

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams wears the adidas Harden Vol 9.
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams wears the adidas Harden Vol 9. / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Today is the first full day of summer, and the halfway point of the year is just two weeks away. With roughly half of 2025 in the rearview mirror, it is a great time to look back at the first half of the year in basketball footwear.

From the NBA All-Star Weekend through March Madness and the start of the WNBA season, all of the major sneaker brands have brought the heat to the hardwood with new performance models. Below are Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI's rankings for the ten best new basketball shoes of 2025.

10. Rigorer AR2

Side view of Austin Reaves' blue and white Rigorer sneakers.
The Rigorer AR2 in the 'Snowman' colorway. / KICKS CREW

Player: Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves.
Highlights: Reaves' second signature sneaker is packed full of performance technology at an unbelievable price. The challenge is finding it on shelves in the United States.
Shopping Information: Online shoppers can buy the Rigorer AR2 for $100 at Rigorer.com and KICKSCREW.com.

9. adidas Dame X

Side view of adidas Dame 10.
The adidas Dame 10 "Dame's Light" colorway. / adidas

Player: Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard.
Highlights: A top-notch basketball shoe for under $100? Only "Dame Time" can deliver like that.
Shopping Information: Online shoppers can soon buy the adidas Dame X for $90 at adidas.com.

8. PUMA Stewie 4

Blue and pink PUMA sneakers.
The PUMA Stewie 4 "Prism" colorway. / PUMA

Player: New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart.
Highlights: Stewart continues to dominate the women's basketball footwear market with shoes designed to elevate lady hoopers in style.
Shopping Information: Online shoppers can buy the PUMA Stewie 4 for $120 at PUMA.com.

7. adidas D.O.N. Issue 7

Side view of adidas D.O.N. Issue 7.
The adidas D.O.N. Issue 7 "Camp" colorway. / adidas

Player: Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell.
Highlights: Mitchell built hype for his 7th signature sneaker during the NBA Playoffs, and fans everywhere will be able to get their hands on the shoe soon.
Shopping Information: Online shoppers can soon buy the adidas D.O.N. Issue 7 for $120 at adidas.com.

6. ANTA KAI 2

Kyrie Irving's purple ANTA sneakers.
The ANTA KAI 2 "Artist On Court" colorway. / ANTA

Player: Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving.
Highlights: Much like Irving's game, the ANTA KAI 2 is artistic and performance-driven.
Shopping Information: Online shoppers can choose from multiple colorways of the ANTA KAI 2 for $125 in adult sizes at ANTA.com.

5. Curry Fox 1

Side view of the Curry Fox 1.
The Curry Fox 1"Happy Fox Day" colorway. / Curry Brand

Player: San Antonio Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox.
Highlights: The Curry Fox 1 proved Fox can move the needle and Curry Brand is more than just Stephen's eponymous brand.
Shopping Information: Online shoppers can buy the Curry Fox 1 in adult and kid sizing ($85-$120) at UA.com.

4. Nike KD 18

Kevin Durant's red and black Nike sneakers.
Side view of the Nike KD18 "DMV Drive" colorway. / Nike

Player: Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant.
Highlights: Durant is just as consistent in the sneaker industry as he is on the basketball court. The Nike KD line is always one of the most dependable basketball shoes on the market.
Shopping Information: Online shoppers can choose from five colorways starting at $155 at Nike.com.

3. Nike A'One

Side view of the Nike A'One.
The Nike A'One "Leo Lights" colorway. / Nike

Player: Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson.
Highlights: Wilson's debut basketball shoe has been a smash hit with the sneaker community. It features a sharp design, complemented by an exciting marketing campaign.
Shopping Information: Online shoppers can buy the Nike A'One in adult and kid sizing ($90-$115) at Nike.com.

2. Jordan Luka 4

Side view of the Jordan Luka 4 "Gone Fishing" sneakers.
The Jordan Luka 4 "Gone Fishing" colorway. / Jordan Brand

Player: Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic.
Highlights: Doncic debuted his fourth Jordan Brand basketball shoe against his old team and built on the hype with multiple exciting releases.
Shopping Information: Online shoppers can buy the Jordan Luka 4 in adult and kid sizing ($110-$135) at Nike.com.

1. adidas Harden Vol 9

Side view of the adidas Harden Vol 9.
The adidas Harden Vol 9 "JDUB" colorway. / adidas

Player: LA Clippers guard James Harden.
Highlights: Harden's signature adidas sneaker line continues to push the basketball shoe industry forward with its bold design, fire colorways, and great performance technology.
Shopping Information: Online shoppers can buy the adidas Harden Volm9 for $160 at adidas.com.

Published
Pat Benson covers the sneaker industry for Kicks On Sports Illustrated. Previously, he has reported on the NBA, authored "Kobe Bryant's Sneaker History (1996-2020)," and interviewed some of the biggest names in the sports world. You can email him at 1989patbenson@gmail.com.

