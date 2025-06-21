The 10 Best Basketball Shoes of 2025 (So Far)
Today is the first full day of summer, and the halfway point of the year is just two weeks away. With roughly half of 2025 in the rearview mirror, it is a great time to look back at the first half of the year in basketball footwear.
From the NBA All-Star Weekend through March Madness and the start of the WNBA season, all of the major sneaker brands have brought the heat to the hardwood with new performance models. Below are Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI's rankings for the ten best new basketball shoes of 2025.
10. Rigorer AR2
Player: Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves.
Highlights: Reaves' second signature sneaker is packed full of performance technology at an unbelievable price. The challenge is finding it on shelves in the United States.
Shopping Information: Online shoppers can buy the Rigorer AR2 for $100 at Rigorer.com and KICKSCREW.com.
9. adidas Dame X
Player: Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard.
Highlights: A top-notch basketball shoe for under $100? Only "Dame Time" can deliver like that.
Shopping Information: Online shoppers can soon buy the adidas Dame X for $90 at adidas.com.
8. PUMA Stewie 4
Player: New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart.
Highlights: Stewart continues to dominate the women's basketball footwear market with shoes designed to elevate lady hoopers in style.
Shopping Information: Online shoppers can buy the PUMA Stewie 4 for $120 at PUMA.com.
7. adidas D.O.N. Issue 7
Player: Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell.
Highlights: Mitchell built hype for his 7th signature sneaker during the NBA Playoffs, and fans everywhere will be able to get their hands on the shoe soon.
Shopping Information: Online shoppers can soon buy the adidas D.O.N. Issue 7 for $120 at adidas.com.
6. ANTA KAI 2
Player: Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving.
Highlights: Much like Irving's game, the ANTA KAI 2 is artistic and performance-driven.
Shopping Information: Online shoppers can choose from multiple colorways of the ANTA KAI 2 for $125 in adult sizes at ANTA.com.
5. Curry Fox 1
Player: San Antonio Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox.
Highlights: The Curry Fox 1 proved Fox can move the needle and Curry Brand is more than just Stephen's eponymous brand.
Shopping Information: Online shoppers can buy the Curry Fox 1 in adult and kid sizing ($85-$120) at UA.com.
4. Nike KD 18
Player: Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant.
Highlights: Durant is just as consistent in the sneaker industry as he is on the basketball court. The Nike KD line is always one of the most dependable basketball shoes on the market.
Shopping Information: Online shoppers can choose from five colorways starting at $155 at Nike.com.
3. Nike A'One
Player: Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson.
Highlights: Wilson's debut basketball shoe has been a smash hit with the sneaker community. It features a sharp design, complemented by an exciting marketing campaign.
Shopping Information: Online shoppers can buy the Nike A'One in adult and kid sizing ($90-$115) at Nike.com.
2. Jordan Luka 4
Player: Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic.
Highlights: Doncic debuted his fourth Jordan Brand basketball shoe against his old team and built on the hype with multiple exciting releases.
Shopping Information: Online shoppers can buy the Jordan Luka 4 in adult and kid sizing ($110-$135) at Nike.com.
1. adidas Harden Vol 9
Player: LA Clippers guard James Harden.
Highlights: Harden's signature adidas sneaker line continues to push the basketball shoe industry forward with its bold design, fire colorways, and great performance technology.
Shopping Information: Online shoppers can buy the adidas Harden Volm9 for $160 at adidas.com.
