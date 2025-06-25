The Air Jordan 40 Takes Flight: Launch Date, Pricing, Tech Specs
Since December, Jordan Brand has celebrated "40 Years of Greatness," honoring the historic start of the Air Jordan line. All of the exciting releases and slick commercials culminated with today's unveiling of the Air Jordan 40.
NBA legend Michael Jordan's 40th signature sneaker has officially taken flight, exciting athletes and fans alike. The Air Jordan 40 represents the definitive performance basketball shoe that honors the company's storied legacy while being purpose-built for the next generation of greatness.
Release Information
The Air Jordan 40 will officially launch on Saturday, July 12. Shoppers can buy the performance basketball shoes for $200 in adult sizes at jordan.com and select retail locations.
The first three colorways to drop have already been announced: "The Classic" on July 12, "Blue Suede" on August 20, and "Dusty Rose" on September 20.
Additionally, nine colorways of the Air Jordan 40 will launch beginning July 2025, with each release featuring unique upper materials depending on the colorway.
Tech Specs
The Air Jordan 40 represents a first in Nike, Inc. history, combining full-length Nike ZoomX foam with full Zoom Strobel technology. This groundbreaking combination delivers unparalleled performance.
The ZoomX midsole foam provides 85% energy return. It is the highest of any Nike foam utilizing the same technology found in Eliud Kipchoge's Breaking2 Nike Zoom VaporFly 4%.
Meanwhile, the Zoom Strobel enhances responsiveness by placing the Zoom air bag directly underfoot, delivering explosive pop for quick moves and fast cuts. The shoe's 360-degree webbing containment offers lateral and medial support during gameplay.
Lastly, premium leather construction provides elite-level support and protection, while a completely unique traction pattern featuring 40-degree angles helps players start and stop on a dime.
History
Over the past ten years, Jordan Brand has used its flagship line to pay homage to specific models from its early years. However, the Air Jordan 40 takes includes design elements from several different sneakers.
-Tongue inspired by the Air Jordan 5.
-Reflectivity originally seen in the Air Jordan 13.
-Bone line with stitching drawing from the Air Jordan 14.
-Heel clip and eyelets referencing the Air Jordan 3.
-Medial side venting for transparency and ventilation.
-Iridescent window nodding to the Air Jordan 18.
-Asymmetric collar heights – a hallmark of Jordan designs.
Easter eggs are hidden throughout the shoe to celebrate the 40th anniversary, including 40-degree angles in the logo and herringbone traction pattern. The microwebbing contains MJ's signature as a reference to the Air Jordan 15, while the Jumpman on the toe specifically calls back to the Air Jordan 12.
Built for the Modern Game
The Air Jordan 40 addresses the specific needs of today's players, incorporating feedback directly from athletes who know what they need to perform at the highest level. The shoe's design philosophy centers on breaking necks while looking good doing it - combining beautiful design with peak performance.
"The Air Jordan 40 provides the next generation of athletes a one-of-a-kind performance basketball shoe built on innovation while paying homage to some of the most iconic details of the Air Jordan that we've all come to love over the last 40 years," says Sarah Mensah, President, Jordan Brand.
Mensah continued, "The duality that Jordan Brand has had on sport and sport culture is unmatched and a reflection of its namesake and the bar he set for greatness."
