James Harden's Adidas Sneakers are 34% Off Online
The 2024-25 NBA season reached its thrilling conclusion earlier this week, but basketball fans still have reasons to be excited. Retailers are marking down the prices of the best sneakers from this past season.
Those discounts even include the signature basketball shoes from the game's most popular players. For example, LA Clippers guard James Harden's ninth signature adidas sneaker has had its prices slashed in select styles.
Online shoppers can hunt around for the best deals, but right now, Dick's Sporting Goods is the best place to find great hoop shoes at a discount. Below is what athletes and fans must know about the deals for the adidas Harden Vol 9.
The adidas Harden Vol 9 launched in December 2024 with a retail price of $160 in adult sizes. Most of the initial colorways sold out quickly, but the remaining styles have finally been discounted.
Online shoppers can choose from three discounted colorways of the adidas Harden Vol 9 at Dick's Sporting Goods: Pearlized ($106), Cyber Metallic ($106), and Metamorphosis ($115).
Best of all, each of the discounted colorways is available in almost every size. Sneakerheads and hoopers should have no problem finding a popular style in their size.
The adidas Harden Vol 9 features a full-length Lightboost midsole, grid-mesh ventilation openings for breathability, and a fragmented radial traction pattern on the outsole.
In addition to performing at the highest levels, the adidas Harden Vol 9 looks good off of the basketball court. Its eye-catching design makes it one of the few hoop shoes that seamlessly transitions off of the hardwood.
Harden's signature sneaker line continues to push the envelope with its futuristic designs and bold colorways. There are no neutral or bland colorways of Harden's sneakers; they are built to stand out.
At the end of last year, Harden unveiled the first six colorways of his ninth signature sneaker. Last month, adidas announced seven more colorways scheduled to drop throughout 2025.
No one can blame fans for spending the full retail price on a pair of Harden's hoop shoes, but it is hard to pass up on the model when it is marked down by $54 in select styles.
