The Nike Kobe 5 'Caitlin Clark' Officially Drops on June 30
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark has been a force for good since she stormed onto the scene in the sports world. From her historic college career through her unprecedented WNBA rookie season, Clark has cultivated a new generation of women's basketball fans.
Clark has also created new sneakerheads along the way. While Nike has not yet launched Clark's signature sneaker line, the brand has designed player-exclusive colorways for Clark from Kobe Bryant's retro basketball shoe line.
It is rare for any player to receive player-exclusive Nike Kobe sneakers, and it is even more uncommon for the shoes to be released to the public. However, Clark is different from most players, and her Fever-inspired colorway has been loaded onto the Nike website before next Monday's release.
Release Information
The Nike Kobe 5 Protro 'Caitlin Clark' colorway drops at 10:00 a.m. EST on Monday, June 30. Online shoppers can buy the basketball shoes for $190 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app and at select retailers.
These highly anticipated sneakers are guaranteed to sell out within minutes online. Fans who miss the drop will be able to find them on sneaker resale websites like eBay, StockX, and GOAT.
Unfortunately, buying the shoes on sneaker resale websites will come with a hefty price tag. The shoes are already fetching over $500 on StockX. Many athletes and fans will be faced with paying high resale prices.
Details
The 'Caitlin Clark' colorway is a direct homage to the Indiana Fevers team colors. It features a Midnight Navy upper, contrasted by Bright Crimson and vibrant hits of University Gold.
The lateral Nike Swoosh logos and Kobe signatures on the heels both feature a gradient pattern. Lastly, it is polished off with a high-gloss finish that glistens under the spotlight.
Clark does not yet have her own signature logo, so the design team let the iconic silhouette do the talking. Judging by fans' reactions, they nailed their shot.
Tech Specs
The Nike Kobe 5 Protro is an updated version of Bryant's fifth signature sneaker. The Los Angeles Lakers legend originally debuted the model during the 2008-09 NBA season. Ten years later, Nike made minor adjustments and began re-releasing the legendary hoop shoe.
The Nike Kobe 5 Protro is engineered with a flexible Air Zoom unit and scaled-down traction for optimal court feel. Plus, the minimally structured upper is lightweight and supportive — perfect for stepback jumpers from deep.
The EKG-inspired traction pattern on the rubber outsole provides the foundation of the shoe. Bryant was known for his attention to detail, and he helped design some of the most grippy shoes the hardwood has ever seen.
History
Clark debuted her Nike Kobe 5 Protro player-exclusive colorway during the WNBA Playoffs last season. She has worn multiple player-exclusive Nike Kobe sneakers, but this is the first model to be released to the public.
In 2024, Clark signed a historic, eight-year, $28 million signature sneaker deal with Nike. It was the largest sponsorship contract for a women's basketball player. Fans can count on Clark being a pillar of Nike Basketball for the foreseeable future.
