France’s 1998 World Cup Winning Squad: Where Are They Now?

France lifted the World Cup for the first time in 1998, famously defeating Brazil on home soil in a final remembered as much for Ronaldo’s mysterious pre-kickoff disappearance as for the game itself.

Aimé Jacquet’s side, however, had to do more than overcome the Seleção to claim the trophy—they dismantled teams like Denmark, Italy and a high-flying Croatia along the way, conceding just two goals in the entire tournament.

So where are the players who made that incredible achievement possible today? Here, Sports Illustrated takes a look at every member of France’s 1998 World Cup-winning squad and what they went on to do after retirement.

Goalkeepers

Bernard Lama

Bernard Lama was France’s No. 1 in 1998. | IMAGO/WEREK

Despite wearing France’s No. 1 jersey, Bernard Lama was an unused substitute at the 1998 World Cup. After the tournament, the veteran keeper—formerly of Paris Saint-Germain—made only a handful of appearances for Les Bleus before retiring in 2001.

He later moved into coaching, notably taking charge of the Kenya national team, but is now retired from soccer.

Fabien Barthez

Barthez holds a World Cup record. | IMAGO/Panoramic

Bernard Lama may have been the name on the jersey, but it was Fabien Barthez who was France’s true No. 1 in 1998, playing in all seven of his nation’s matches and keeping five clean sheets. He would later add five more in the 2002 and 2006 World Cups, bringing his career total to 10—a joint record that still stands today alongside England’s Peter Shilton.

After the 1998 World Cup, Barthez moved to Manchester United in 2000 before finishing his career back in France with Marseille and Nantes, retiring in 2007.

Following his soccer career, he turned to motorsport, notably winning the French GT Championship in 2013, and remains active in the sport today.

Lionel Charbonnier

Charbonnier played for Rangers. | IMAGO/Photo News

Hats off to anyone who remembers Lionel Charbonnier. The former Auxerre goalkeeper earned just one international cap—a friendly in 1997—but still managed to walk away with a World Cup winners’ medal the following year.

After retiring, he moved into management, taking charge of Aceh United in Indonesia’s Liga Primer and later the Tahiti U20 team. He is now working as a pundit.

Defenders

Vincent Candela

Remember Vincent Candela? | IMAGO/LaPresse

Vincent Candela was largely unused at the 1998 World Cup, with Bixente Lizarazu firmly established as France’s starting left back, but he did start against Denmark in the final group game.

The AS Roma legend spent most of his international career behind Lizarazu in the pecking order, but still earned a total of 40 caps before retiring. Since then, he has founded his own soccer museum and a padel club in Rome.

Bixente Lizarazu

Bixente Lizarazu was a force to be reckoned with. | Getty/Michael Mayhew

One of the finest left-backs of all time, Bixente Lizarazu played in all but one of France’s games at the 1998 World Cup, missing only the final group match against Denmark. He notably scored and provided an assist in the previous match against Saudi Arabia.

A six-time Bundesliga winner with Bayern Munich and a legend at his boyhood club Bordeaux, after retiring from soccer, Lizarazu went on to compete professionally in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, before becoming a well-known pundit for French television and radio.

Laurent Blanc

Laurent Blanc is now a coach. | Getty/Marcio Machado

Laurent Blanc was one of France’s key players at the 1998 World Cup but missed the final against Brazil due to suspension, having received a red card in the semifinal for striking Slaven Bilić.

He retired from international soccer in 2000 but continued playing at club level until 2003, finishing his career with Manchester United.

After retiring, Blanc moved into management, most notably leading France between 2010 and 2012—a spell hampered by the French Football Federation suspending all 23 players who had participated in the South African World Cup, leaving him without many of his star players. He has since managed clubs including Paris Saint-Germain, Lyon and Al Ittihad.

Marcel Desailly

Marcel Desailly was known as "The Rock." | Camera 4/IMAGO

Known as “The Rock” (not the “can you smell what he’s cooking?” kind), Desailly was one of the world’s finest defenders at his peak, starting every game for France at the 1998 World Cup. He was notably sent off in the final for a second bookable offence, which—alongside Blanc’s absence—briefly gave Brazil hope of a comeback at 2-0, but France held firm to lift the trophy.

Desailly went on to earn 116 caps for France before retiring from international soccer in 2004 and ending his club career in 2006 after a short spell in Qatar.

He is now a pundit and serves as the UNICEF National Goodwill Ambassador for Ghana, his country of birth. And no—he is not a wrestler or Hollywood actor.

Lilian Thuram

Lilian Thuram was a brick wall of a defender. | IMAGO/Panoramic

Defenders have rarely come better than Lilian Thuram, who, alongside Desailly, was named in the All-Star team at the 1998 World Cup after starting and finishing all but one game. Famously, he scored both goals as France beat Croatia in the semifinals—his only two goals in 142 appearances for his country before retiring in 2008.

A trophy winner with Monaco, Parma, Juventus and Barcelona, Thuram has since been heavily involved in politics, particularly in the fight against racism and for equal rights. He runs his own foundation and serves as a UNICEF ambassador.

Frank Leboeuf

Frank Leboeuf. | IMAGO/Panoramic

Strasbourg and Chelsea legend Frank Leboeuf started just two games for France at the 1998 World Cup—the final group game against Denmark and the final against Brazil, stepping in for the suspended Blanc.

Those were two of the 50 caps he earned for his country before retiring in 2007. Leboeuf had already been pursuing an acting career alongside soccer, and after retiring he has continued in the field, most notably appearing as a doctor in the Stephen Hawking biopic The Theory of Everything in 2014.

Midfielders

Patrick Vieira

Patrick Vieira was a beast in midfield. | IMAGO/Alfred Harder

Patrick Vieira was a dominant force in midfield at his peak with Arsenal and France, but in 1998 he was just 21—one of the youngest players in the squad—and only beginning to make his mark, so opportunities at the World Cup were limited.

When they came, though, he seized them. Vieira impressed in his only start against Denmark and later came off the bench in the final to provide an assist against Brazil.

The rest, of course, is history. The midfielder went on to earn 107 caps for France before retiring in 2011. He has since moved into management, holding roles with Nice, Crystal Palace and Genoa, among others, while also working as a pundit.

Youri Djorkaeff

Youri Djorkaeff was a serious player. | Getty/Mark Leech

Perhaps the underrated star of the 1998 World Cup, Youri Djorkaeff played in every game, scoring once against Denmark in the group stage and providing three assists, including crucial ones in the semifinal and the final.

At the time, he was playing for Inter Milan, and he later had spells with Bolton Wanderers, Blackburn Rovers and Red Bull New York before retiring in 2006.

He is now the CEO of the FIFA Foundation.

Didier Deschamps

Didier Deschamps. | Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images

Alongside Brazil’s Mário Zagallo and Germany’s Franz Beckenbauer, Didier Deschamps is one of only three people to have won the World Cup both as a player and as a coach—lifting it in 1998 as France’s captain and then again as head coach in 2018.

Having previously managed Monaco, Marseille and Juventus, Deschamps is widely expected to return to club management after stepping down from the French national team following the 2026 World Cup.

Zinedine Zidane

Zinedine Zidane won three Champions League titles in a row with Real Madrid as a manager. | Alberto Gardin/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

The main man in the final, Zinedine Zidane scored a stunning brace against Brazil to secure France’s first-ever World Cup. It was the ultimate redemption after he had missed games against Denmark and Paraguay through suspension, having been sent off against Saudi Arabia in the group stages.

Playing for Juventus at the time, Zidane would win the Ballon d’Or later that year before moving to Real Madrid in 2001, where he cemented his legacy as one of the greatest midfielders of all time.

Of course, he later moved into management, famously guiding Real Madrid to three consecutive Champions League titles. He is currently without a job, though many expect him to take charge of France one day.

Robert Pires

Robert Pires was a delightful player. | Getty/Ben Radford

Robert Pires was playing for Metz at the time of the 1998 World Cup, where he started just one game—against Denmark—but he would of course go on to make his name in England with Arsenal, winning two Premier League titles and helping the Gunners go unbeaten during the second.

The classy winger didn’t play for France again after 2004, but continued his club career for another decade. He’s now involved as a coach in the Baller League—an indoor six-a-side competition that mixes former pros with celebrities and content creators.

Bernard Diomede

Diomede is now a coach. | IMAGO/DeFodi

Famously signed by Liverpool in 2000 but making only five appearances before leaving a year later, Bernard Diomède played three times for France at the 1998 World Cup—against Saudi Arabia, Denmark and Paraguay—but never represented the national team again after the tournament.

Despite that, since retiring in 2006 he has remained heavily involved in the game, managing several of France’s youth sides, including the U-18s, U-19s and U-20s.

Alain Boghossian

Alain Boghossian (left) with Didier Deschamps. | IMAGO/Contrast

Part of the famous Parma side of the late ’90s and early 2000s, Alain Boghossian started just once for France at the 1998 World Cup—against Saudi Arabia in the group stage—but made three other substitute appearances, including one in the final.

After retiring in 2003, he went into coaching and administration, serving as an assistant coach for the France national team and as part of the national technical directorate at the French Football Federation.

Emmanuel Petit

Emmanuel Petit is now a pundit on talkSPORT. | IMAGO/Team 2

A top ambassador for the Homeless World Cup movement, Emmanuel Petit is now doing his best to rile up listeners as an outspoken pundit on talkSPORT.

Before that, however, he made his name frustrating opposition players in midfield, with the combative Frenchman winning honors with Monaco and Arsenal, while also featuring for Chelsea and Barcelona.

At the 1998 World Cup, Petit played in all but one game, most memorably scoring a goal and providing an assist in the final against Brazil to cement his place in French soccer folklore.

Christian Karembeu

Christian Karembeu is still highly involved in professional soccer. | IMAGO/Photo News

Christian Karembeu’s post-playing career has been almost as varied as his time on the pitch.

The Frenchman enjoyed a globetrotting career, representing clubs from Nantes to Real Madrid, Middlesbrough and Olympiacos, famously winning two Champions League titles with Madrid. For France, he earned 53 caps before retiring from international football in 2006.

Since hanging up his boots, Karembeu has worked as a soccer pundit, hosted travel shows, and become an active campaigner for numerous human rights causes.

Forwards

Thierry Henry

Arsenal's Thierry Henry, the player to have had the greatest impact on the Premier League. | Ian Walton/Getty Images

France’s top scorer at the 1998 World Cup, Thierry Henry netted three goals despite being a relatively unknown 20-year-old. He scored once against South Africa and twice against Saudi Arabia in the group stages. He was an unused substitute in the final, though, with manager Aimé Jacquet opting to play without traditional wingers.

An Arsenal and Premier League icon, widely regarded as one of the greatest strikers of all time, Henry has since worked in management with Monaco, CF Montréal (Montréal Impact at the time) and France’s Olympic football squad for the 2024 Games.

Today, he is best known as a pundit for networks including CBS Sports and Fox.

Stéphane Guivarc'h

Stéphane Guivarc'h. | IMAGO/Uwe Kraft

Stéphane Guivarc’h made only 14 appearances for France—six of which came at the 1998 World Cup. His only goal for his country came on his debut in a friendly against South Africa the previous year.

A Ligue 1 champion with Auxerre and a two-time Golden Boot winner, Guivarc’h retired from soccer in 2002 after spells with Newcastle United and Rangers. He has since returned to his hometown of Concarneau and works as a swimming pool salesman.

David Trezeguet

France's David Trezeguet scored one of the most famous "golden goals" of all-time. | IMAGO

The youngest player in France’s squad in 1998—albeit only by a few days—David Trezeguet had made his international debut just months before the World Cup. However, he played a key role at the tournament, featuring in all but one match (the final), scoring one goal and providing two assists.

Trezeguet would go on to earn 71 caps for France and score an impressive 34 goals, retiring from international football in 2008 and later ending his club career in 2014, having spent the majority of it with Juventus.

He is now a FIFA ambassador and has also held operational roles with several of his former clubs, including Juventus and River Plate.

Christophe Dugarry

Christophe Dugarry was a shock signing for Birmingham in 2003. | IMAGO/Geoff Martin

Christophe Dugarry is perhaps best remembered by English soccer fans for his surprise move to Birmingham City in 2003.

Arriving while the club was battling relegation, he produced a remarkable burst of form, scoring five goals in four games to help secure survival and earn himself a permanent deal. The move ultimately didn’t last long, though, and after leaving the club less than a season later, he retired soon after.

For France, Dugarry earned 55 caps and scored eight goals. One of those came at the 1998 World Cup, when he found the net in France’s opening group game against South Africa. Today, he works as a sports consultant and lives a relatively quiet life in Morocco.

Manager: Aime Jacquet

What a cute pic. | IMAGO/Panoramic

Previously the manager of Lyon, Bordeaux, Montpellier and Nancy before taking charge of France in 1993, Aimé Jacquet stepped down from his role after guiding Les Bleus to their first ever World Cup and never returned to management.

He then served as technical director of French football from August 1998 until his retirement in December 2006. Today, we assume he’s somewhere enjoying a well-earned glass of vinot with his feet up.

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