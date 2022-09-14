Oklahoma City Thunder Guard Collaborates with Converse on New Shoes

Your father's favorite sneaker company has made a strong comeback over the past few years. Converse recently reentered the performance footwear market and enlisted the help of NBA stars like Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Since signing a multi-year partnership with Converse in July 2020, Gilgeous-Alexander has become the face of one of the most recognizable brands on the planet. Even better, the two partners share a vision for the company's lifestyle products.

Converse and Gilgeous-Alexander have collaborated on multiple lifestyle shoes in the past, but their latest creation might be their best work yet. Last week, 'SGA' promoted his new fashion-forward shoes on Instagram. Below is everything fans need to know about the new kicks.

Converse Run Star Motion 'Chase The Drip'

Chase the Drip x SGA Run Star Motion Platform. Converse

The Chase the Drip x SGA Run Star Motion Platform shoes were released on September 13, 2022. Fans can purchase the high-top shoes on the Converse website for $125.

In the product description, Converse stated, "SGA brings the drip to the concrete runway with a stand-out exaggerated, wavy platform that levels up your already confident style."

The Run Star Motion 'Chase the Drip' boasts an elevated stance plus a CX foam midsole. It appears that Converse was able to marry comfort with a durable canvas upper that stays true to classic Chuck Taylor sneakers.

In addition to a blue similar to what 'SGA' wears for the Thunder (technically called "Italy Blue"), "Gilgeous-Alexander" appears on the tongues.

The 24-year-old superstar instructed his fans to get the shoes while they can. That is good advice as these kicks will likely sell out soon. Stay locked into FanNation Kicks for all of your shoe news.

