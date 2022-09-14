Oklahoma City Thunder Guard Collaborates with Converse on New Shoes

Skip to main content
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander & Converse Create Masterpiece

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander & Converse Create Masterpiece

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's newest sneaker collaboration with Converse is available now.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

© BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's newest sneaker collaboration with Converse is available now.

Your father's favorite sneaker company has made a strong comeback over the past few years. Converse recently reentered the performance footwear market and enlisted the help of NBA stars like Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Since signing a multi-year partnership with Converse in July 2020, Gilgeous-Alexander has become the face of one of the most recognizable brands on the planet. Even better, the two partners share a vision for the company's lifestyle products.

Converse and Gilgeous-Alexander have collaborated on multiple lifestyle shoes in the past, but their latest creation might be their best work yet. Last week, 'SGA' promoted his new fashion-forward shoes on Instagram. Below is everything fans need to know about the new kicks.

Converse Run Star Motion 'Chase The Drip'

View of tan and blue Converse shoe.

Chase the Drip x SGA Run Star Motion Platform.

The Chase the Drip x SGA Run Star Motion Platform shoes were released on September 13, 2022. Fans can purchase the high-top shoes on the Converse website for $125.

In the product description, Converse stated, "SGA brings the drip to the concrete runway with a stand-out exaggerated, wavy platform that levels up your already confident style." 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Run Star Motion 'Chase the Drip' boasts an elevated stance plus a CX foam midsole. It appears that Converse was able to marry comfort with a durable canvas upper that stays true to classic Chuck Taylor sneakers.

In addition to a blue similar to what 'SGA' wears for the Thunder (technically called "Italy Blue"), "Gilgeous-Alexander" appears on the tongues. 

The 24-year-old superstar instructed his fans to get the shoes while they can. That is good advice as these kicks will likely sell out soon. Stay locked into FanNation Kicks for all of your shoe news.

Recommended For You

J. Cole's Partnership with Puma is Almost Over

Jack Harlow Still Loves New Balance 550s

Ten Best Kobes of 2021-22 Season

In This Article (2)

Oklahoma City Thunder
Oklahoma City Thunder
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dribbles the basketball.
News

Oklahoma City Thunder Guard Collaborates with Converse on New Shoes

By Pat Benson
J. Cole performing on stage.
News

J. Cole Signals End of Puma Partnership by Playing in Nike Kobes

By Pat Benson
Breanna Stewart dribbles the ball.
News

Puma Teases WNBA Star's Signature Shoe in Hilarious Ad

By Pat Benson
Marcus Stroman throwing a pitch.
News

Chicago Cubs Pitcher Warms Up in Nike Kobe Basketball Shoes

By Pat Benson
Marshawn Lynch reclines back on the bench.
News

Marshawn Lynch Rocks Expensive Air Jordans at Seahawks Game

By Pat Benson
Micah Parsons warms up before the game.
News

Dallas Cowboys Linebacker Wears Crystal-Covered Nikes

By Pat Benson
Saquon Barkley runs past Amani Hooker.
News

Saquon Barkley Wore Rare Air Jordans on Sunday

By Pat Benson
Chase Claypool walks down the tarmac in all black outfit and bag.
News

Pittsburgh Steelers Receiver Wears 'Off-White' Nike Air Max

By Pat Benson