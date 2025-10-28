Shedeur Sanders Teases His Nike Shoes: "Who Gonna Wear Jordans Again?"
Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders has quietly worked his way up the depth chart this season. Despite not yet receiving any playing time, Sanders is still making giant strides in the footwear industry.
Before his slide in the 2025 NFL Draft, Nike heavily promoted Sanders as one of its future faces in American football. It appears that it is still the plan even though the rookie has yet to take a snap in a regular-season game.
"Mine Coming Soon"
Sanders recently participated in a closet tour interview with Well Off Forever, where he showed off an incredible collection of Nike sneakers—mostly models from his father, Deion Sanders, signature line.
However, Sanders made a comment at the end of the interview that turned heads in the sneaker world. After showing off all his sneakers, Sanders looked to the camera and said, "Who gonna wear Jordans again... and your daddy got his own shoe? Mine coming soon."
Sanders did not provide any additional context on his upcoming shoe. The caption of the video read, "Legendary Diamond Turfs Coming Soon."
Only a Matter of Time
It sounds like the Browns' second-string quarterback is getting a player-exclusive colorway of the Nike Air Diamond Turf. The iconic model was the first installment of the Nike Deion line, first launched in 1994.
Perhaps the colorway name will be "Legendary," as that is a recurring theme for the 23-year-old. It is in his Instagram bio, served as captions, locations, and became the clarion call for his loyal fanbase.
Sanders showcased two pairs of unreleased silver Nike sneakers during his Pro Day in Boulder, Colorado. The Nike Air DT '96 (Deion's second signature shoe) and the cleated version. Perhaps that was a bit of foreshadowing of what was to come for the signature line.
Be Legendary
During practice and pre-game warmups, Sanders has worn the Nike Air DT '96 cleats in player-exclusive 'Browns' colorways. He recently revealed the handwritten messages on each of his cleats.
In April, we interviewed Deion and asked about the future of his signature Nike line. The Colorado Buffaloes coach said, "Shedeur, is gonna take on that leadership of the line, and it is gonna be legendary."
Perfect Timing
While fans eagerly await the upcoming sneaker release, they can shop the Nike Deion collection at Nike.com. Currently, shoppers can choose from footwear, apparel, and accessories.
Like his father, the rookie quarterback does not lack self-confidence. That is not just an attribute; it is a requirement for NFL quarterbacks.
The NLF season is not even halfway over, and there are plenty of exciting sneaker storylines on the way. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NFL and beyond.