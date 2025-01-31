Shohei Ohtani's Latest New Balance Shoes Just Flew Off Shelves
One of the biggest stories in the footwear industry last year was the launch of Shohei Ohtani's signature New Balance collection. The Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter enjoyed a historic year on and off the field.
Ohtani slugged his way to the record books while wearing his first signature model, the New Balance Ohtani 1. The international baseball star debuted signature cleats and trainers in multiple colorways, custom, player-exclusive, and general-release.
The New Balance Ohtani 1 trainer dropped in the "Lab Work" colorway on January 30 for $125 in adult sizes. It took less than one day for the training shoes to sell out in almost every size online.
Fans and athletes with smaller or larger shoe sizes still have a shot at the kicks in the "Lab Work" colorway. Additionally, the "Black Metallic" and "White Metallic" colorways are still available in most sizes for $120 on the New Balance website.
Baseball's off-season is the time for players to put in work that no one sees, and that is the inspiration of the New Balance "Lab Work" collection. The Boston-based brand's baseball cleats and trainers all got a limited edition colorway featuring "White with Electric Jade and Bright Lapis."
The New Balance Ohtani 1 trainer is where versatility meets high performance. The performance model was designed to sit closer to the ground.
Comfort and durability are covered through the integration of FuelCell foam with a raised triangle pattern along the toe box reminiscent of the ceilings in some NPB ballparks in Japan.
Lastly, a premium PU upper adds superior durability for consistency throughout the long season without compromising flex. So far, the New Balance Ohtani 1 has dropped in three colorways.
New Balance unveiled the Shohei Ohtani Signature Collection last June before launching the apparel and footwear right before the MLB All-Star Game. According to New Balance, Ohtani is a master craftsman who sweats every detail.
Each design was carefully crafted to replicate the comfort and movement needed for the rigors of pitching and batting, specifically for the athlete who believes that every detail matters.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.