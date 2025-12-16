Dodgers Ace Told He Won't Be Traded After Popping Up in Tarik Skubal Rumors
'Tis the season for trade rumors in MLB, and even former All-Star pitchers can find their names popping up in the hot stove buzz. One such pitcher, Tyler Glasnow of the Los Angeles Dodgers, found his name in the rumor mill but on Sunday confirmed that Los Angeles's front office told him he won't be dealt.
“I've also seen some rumors where I would get traded for him [Skubal], so I didn't know what to believe,” Glasnow said during an appearance on MLB Network Radio. “I've talked to [Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman] and our front office and they're like, 'No, you're not going anywhere.' So they told me I'm not going to get traded and I trust them.”
Dodgers' rumored trade interest in Tigers' ace Tarik Skubal
In a piece recapping the winter meetings from Orlando, Fla., ESPN's Jorge Castillo said he had heard from the meetings that a Tigers' trade of Skubal, the back-to-back American League Cy Young Award winner who is a free agent at the end of 2026, was now “likely.” Castillo's colleague Alden Gonzalez added some heat to the hot stove when he wrote that Glasnow's name had “come up in conversations” and that the club “would not be opposed to moving him.” Glasnow, an All-Star for the Dodgers in 2024, was linked to a hypothetical trade package for Skubal.
“I obviously have seen the Skubal stuff,” Glasnow told MLB Network Radio of the Dodgers' buzz. “And I think that seems to be relatively real.”
Skubal, arguably the best starter in baseball, has racked up double-digit wins, 190-plus innings pitched and 220-plus strikeouts while pitching to sub-2.50 ERAs in each of the last two seasons. The lefty ace ranks second in all of MLB in strikeout-to-walk percentage and expected ERA during that span.
“I think it'd be sick if we went out and got him [Skubal],” Glasnow said. “Like he's probably one of the most unbelievable pitchers I've ever seen. And I've just heard such good things about him too. The Dodgers are really big on signing guys with plus personalities, and are just like good in the clubhouse. And he'd be a perfect fit. So just to pitch along with him in the rotation would be a dream. So I hope we get that done.”
The cost to acquire Skubal figures to be enormous. But potentially adding him to a rotation that already includes two-time Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell, 2025 World Series MVP Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Glasnow and two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani would make the Dodgers overwhelming favorites to three-peat as World Series champions in 2026.