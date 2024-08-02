Stefon Diggs Ditched ASICS for Adidas Before NFL Preseason Game
The NFL Hall of Fame Game officially kicked off the preseason on Thursday night. None of the star players took part in the exhibition game, but they still had all eyes on them in Canton, Ohio. Few NFL players had a more important offseason than 4x Pro Bowl wide receiver Stefon Diggs.
Diggs was traded from the Buffalo Bills to the Houston Texans, and launched his first sneaker with ASICS. However, Diggs did not wear his own shoe or even represent the brand before the game.
Thanks to the Texans' social media team, fans were treated to pictures of Diggs' pregame outfit. It appears that Diggs wore the Wales Bonner x adidas Samba Pony in the 'Leopard' colorway.
The limited-edition adidas sneakers were released in November 2023 for $160 in adult sizes. They now have an average resale price of $434 on the sneaker platform StockX.
Diggs's fashion choice begs the question—why did he not wear ASICS? In June, he announced on social media the launch of his first "signature shoe." It was actually the ASICS GEL-NIMBUS 10.1 in an unreleased white, silver, and pink colorway.
Diggs is a legitimate fan and partner of the brand. He wore custom ASICS cleats on NFL fields during warmups. Diggs officially partnered with the brand in 2023, signing a sneaker deal focused on lifestyle and fashion.
On the ASICS website, Diggs is described as "an American football wide receiver. Off the field, he's a fashion trendsetter known for his bold and sophisticated style."
