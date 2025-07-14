The Adidas Anthony Edwards 1 Low "Preloved Lime" Drops Saturday
If the Minnesota Timberwolves had made the NBA Finals, would Anthony Edwards have debuted his second signature adidas basketball shoe? The world will never know.
The silver lining is that Edwards' debut hoop shoe continues its dominance well into summer. The adidas Anthony Edwards 1 Low will soon drop in the "Preloved Lime" colorway.
Inspired by Edwards' relentless dedication and hard work, the "Preloved Lime" colorway is a reminder that the juice is always worth the squeeze.
The Anthony Edwards 1 Low "Preloved Lime" drops at 3:00 a.m. EST on Saturday, July 19, 2025. Shoppers can buy the basketball shoes for $110 in adult sizes on adidas.com, select adidas stores, and select retailers.
The "Preloved Lime" colorway sports an eye-catching shade of Preloved Lime on the upper, which is sharply contrasted by the Core Black TPU containment system, heels, and tongues. Edwards and adidas branding pop off in Pure Teal for the finishing touches.
Edwards' first signature sneaker continues to inspire self-belief while showcasing the future of adidas Basketball through innovative design and technology, constructed to exceed performance expectations on the court.
The Anthony Edwards 1 Low features a generative support wing made of that TPU that provides stability and containment, while ensuring mid-foot breathability.
Meanwhile, the new Light Boost guarantees maximum energy return on the court without adding to the shoe's overall weight. Lastly, the enlarged herringbone outsole provides superior traction, giving athletes the grip they need to dominate on the court.
Eventually, the adidas Anthony Edwards 2 will hit shelves and grab the attention of sneakerheads. In the meantime, we will continue to enjoy the historic run of Edwards' first basketball shoe, which has taken the footwear industry by storm.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
