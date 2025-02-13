Steph Curry's All-Star Game sneakers pay tribute to the Bay Area
Every sneaker brand is making the trip to San Francisco for the 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend. However, Curry Brand is already well-established in the Bay Area thanks to Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry.
Once again, Curry has been named an NBA All-Star, and he will debut a new colorway of latest signature sneakers in the game. The Curry 12 "What The Bay" was created specifically to celebrate Curry's home city playing host to this year's NBA All-Star Weekend.
Inspired by the two cities that define the Bay Area: San Francisco and Oakland, this elevated mismatched pair features two complementary color palettes, each with unique design elements to reflect the spirit of both cities.
Representing San Francisco, the left sneaker showcases an airbrushed blue-and-gray gradient suede upper, symbolizing the city's notorious fog, with red accents on the TPU sidewall, heel counter and heel tab for the iconic Golden Gate Bridge.
In contrast, the right shoe representing Oakland pops with a vibrant airbrushed orange-and-yellow gradient suede upper, paying tribute to the city's vibrant sunsets, while the light gray TPU sidewall, heel counter, and heel tab emulate the Bay Bridge.
Each city's respective gridlines are displayed on the sockliners as well as embossed on the TPU sidewall of each shoe. San Francisco and Oakland's area codes, "415" and "510", can be found on the tongue of each shoe and are interchangeable with a Velcro backing, giving some extra Bay Area flare to Curry's best signature shoe yet.
Basketball fans in the Bay Area will be able to purchase these shoes at Under Armour and Curry Brand's All-Star Weekend retail activation at Shoe Palace's new flagship store in San Francisco's Union Square neighborhood (Address: 301-323 Geary Street, San Francisco, CA 94102).
This activation, which will be open Friday through Monday, will also offer limited-edition Curry Brand gear for purchase celebrating Stephen Curry and NBA All-Star Weekend in the Bay.
Curry fans everywhere will be able to purchase the Curry 12 "What The Bay" on UA.com, in select brand houses and through DICK'S Sporting Goods. The sneakers come in adult, grade school and pre-school sizing.
