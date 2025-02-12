Ja Morant sparkles in $550 crystal-covered Nike sneakers
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.
On Tuesday night, the Memphis Grizzlies made a statement with their 119-112 win over the Phoenix Suns. Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant led the way with 26 points, seven rebounds, and six assists.
The only thing that outshined Morant's game was his crystal-covered Nike basketball shoes. Morant debuted the Nike Ja 2 in the "Black Label" colorway on the floor in Phoenix.
In just a few short days, Nike is rolling out its Black Label Collection for the 2025 NBA All-Star weekend. The all-black sneakers are intended to cut out noise and use materials that embody each silhouette's namesake athlete.
Each signature Nike athlete will get a "Black Label" colorway: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, Sabrina Ionescu, LeBron James, and Victor Wembanyama joint Morant in the collection.
The quantity of each silhouette coincides with the year each Nike athlete was born. However, Morant actually gets two colorways in the collection, the second being a Scratch-inspired design.
This ultra-exclusive black colorway of the Nike Ja 2 will be released on February 14. Online shoppers can try to buy the shoes for $550 in adult sizes on the Nike website, Nike SNKRS app, and Foot Locker. However, there are only 1,996 pairs in existence (correlating with Morant's birth year of 1996).
The Nike Ja 2 "Black Label" sports hundreds of Swarovski crystals across its eyelets, midfoot, and heel. A mix of mesh of suede makes up the black upper. In contrast, subtle hits of coconut milk on the Swoosh logos provide the finishing touches to the eye-catching sneakers.
While the "Black Label" colorway stands out from other versions of the Nike Ja 2, it still contains the same performance technology as every other iteration of Morant's second signature basketball shoe.
Its Air Zoom unit has a molded midfoot panel that is the perfect complement to give players extra bounce and the ability to move gracefully on the court.
The lightweight mesh offers comfort and breathability in the upper, while engineered mesh on the big toe of the side of the shoe gives you even more breathability. Finally, the tractor tire-inspired traction helps players change direction with ease.
Morant signed with Nike in May 2019 before officially being drafted by the Memphis Grizzlies in that year's NBA Draft. Since then, Morant has launched two installments of Morant's signature sneakers, with a third on the way this summer.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
More NBA Sneakers News
Tyrese Haliburton's all-gold PUMA sneakers hit shelves today.
The Nike Kobe 6 "Sail" hits shelves ahead of NBA All-Star Weekend.
The Nike Ja 3 launches in Summer 2025 with a price increase.
The 2025 NBA All-Star Game uniforms designed by Jordan Brand are a hit.
How Nike, Jordan, and Converse plan to dominate NBA All-Star Weekend.