The adidas Anthony Edwards 1 Low "Champagne Metallic" drops this weekend
Every sneaker brand is gearing up for NBA All-Star Weekend, and adidas is already planning to steal the show with its futuristic footwear and star athletes. Look no further than the upcoming sneaker release for Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards.
Today, adidas Basketball unveiled the Anthony Edwards 1 Low "Champagne Metallic" colorway – an extension of Edwards' continued success with his signature shoe line.
The "Champagne Metallic" colorway captures the essence of the goal, which is, and always will be, champagne in June.
The Anthony Edwards 1 continues to inspire self-belief while showcasing the future of adidas Basketball through innovative design and technology constructed to exceed performance expectations on the court.
The Anthony Edwards 1 Low "Champagne Metallic" retails for $110 and will be available exclusively on adidas.com, select adidas stores, as well as select retailers from February 15, 2025
The Anthony Edwards 1 "Champagne Metallic" features a futuristic design with meticulous precision along with innovative features crafted to Ant's specifications.
Some of the tech specs include a Generative Support Wing, a bold and distinct TPU design that provides stability and containment, enabling athletes to play explosively in all directions while ensuring mid-foot breathability.
Impact protection is provided by the Light Boost: The new Light Boost guarantees maximum energy return on the court without adding to the shoe's overall weight. Lastly, the enlarged herringbone outsole provides superior traction, giving athletes the grip they need to dominate on the court.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
