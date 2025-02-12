Caitlin Clark's player-exclusive Nike Kobe shoes are dropping in Indiana Fever colors
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark has worn Kobe Bryant's retro Nike basketball shoes on the court dating back to her college career. Fans can always count on Clark to showcase her Mamba Mentality with her play and kicks.
Clark mostly wore general-release colorways until Nike designed player-exclusive styles for her toward the end of her rookie season in the WNBA. One of the best versions came before Clark's playoff debut against the Connecticut Sun.
Clark debuted a player-exclusive colorway of the Nike Kobe 5 Protro in an "Indiana Fever" colorway. While most player-exclusive colorways never hit shelves, it appears Nike is making an exception for its star athlete.
According to a popular and trustworthy sneaker news account called @Allinlivee, we now know the Nike Kobe 5 Protro "Indiana Fever" is scheduled to release later this year.
Nike has not yet confirmed the drop with official pictures, pricing, or a release date. However, pictures of Clark's playoff kicks are already being shared among sneakerheads and basketball fans online.
Clark's player-exclusive sneakers feature the Fever's colors, sporting a dark navy upper with an orange gradient design on the heels, tongues, and Swoosh logos. Like every other colorway of the Nike Kobe 5 Protro, the model features much of Nike's most cutting-edge performance technology.
Clark always stays busy, but it has been an especially eventful off-season for the WNBA Rookie of the Year. Clark co-starred in Nike's "So Win" marketing campaign launched during Super Bowl LIX. In the ad, Clark can be seen wearing the upcoming Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low "Moonwalker" colorway.
Additionally, Clark has spent time at Nike headquarters in Oregon working on her first signature sneaker, according to Nike CEO Elliott Hill. In 2024, Clark signed a massive eight-year, $28 million signature sneaker deal, which was the largest sponsorship contract for a women's basketball player.
Clark will be back on the basketball court next spring for her sophomore season in the WNBA. In the meantime, fans can continue following her historic sneaker saga. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.
