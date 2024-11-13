Steph Curry Went "Wardell Mode" in Klay Thompson's Homecoming
Unfortunately for Klay Thompson, Stephen Curry still runs the Bay Area. Based on the spacey theme of his 12th signature sneaker, Curry might run the entire universe. Last night was a bittersweet homecoming for the Dallas Mavericks shooting guard.
It was sweet before the game when the Golden State Warriors honored their former fan favorite. By the end, it was bitter when Curry single-handedly elevated the Warriors to victory, capped off by a game-clinching shot.
Curry went off for 37 points, nine assists, six rebounds, one shimmy, and one goodnight celebration. Best of all, the perennial NBA All-Star made the night even more unforgettable by wearing the latest colorway of his 12th signature sneaker.
During last night's unforgettable game, Curry wore the Curry 12 in the "Wardell Mode" colorway. The performance basketball shoes launched on November 8 for $140 in adult sizes and are still available on the Under Armour website.
The "Wardell Mode" colorway is the latest installment of Curry's space-themed sneaker pack. Taking inspiration from the galactic phenomena known as a black hole, "Wardell Mode" is a tribute to Curry's legendary competitiveness and his otherworldly ability to maintain his focus when the intensity of the game is at its highest.
Like the black hole, when Curry is in 'Wardell Mode' on the court, he takes total control. Curry makes defenders disappear as they enter his orbit and totally controls the energy of the game.
The silhouette sports a black upper with gray accents, symbolic of the energy of deep outer space. The black TPU sidewall sports gray particles to mirror matter that may form and swirl around inside a black hole.
The Curry 12 "Wardell Mode" features UA Flow's grip with the black and gray storm that his fierce competitiveness brings. Continuing with the model’s galaxy theme, the colorway brings to life the dark side of Curry’s game.
Under Armour and Curry Brand continue to tell exciting new stories with the Curry signature sneaker line. With the season just hitting its stride, fans can expect more heat from Curry on the court. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all of your most important sneaker news from the NBA and beyond.