Stephen Curry's Latest Sneakers Continue Outer Space Theme
Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors just enjoyed a statement win against the NBA defending champion Boston Celtics. The momentum is carrying into the weekend with an exciting new sneaker release.
Curry Brand is building off the success of the highly popular Curry 12 with the release of the model’s latest colorway the ‘Wardell Mode.’
Taking inspiration from the galactic phenomena known as a black hole, ‘Wardell Mode’ is a tribute to Stephen’s legendary competitiveness and his otherworldly ability to maintain his focus when the intensity of the game is at its highest.
Just like the black hole, Stephen once in ‘Wardell Mode’ on the court takes total control, making defenders disappear as they enter his orbit and totally controlling the energy of the game.
Launched today, athletes and fans can buy the Curry ‘Wardell Mode’ for $140 in adult sizes on UA.com and other select retailers.
The Curry 12 'Wardell Mode' combines UA Flow's grip with the black and gray storm that his fierce competitiveness brings. Continuing with the model’s galaxy theme, the colorway brings to life the dark side of Curry’s game.
Predominantly black with gray accents, the Curry 12 ‘Wardell Mode’ is a sleek aesthetic that’s symbolic of the energy of deep outer space. The black TPU sidewall sports gray particles, to mirror matter that may form and swirl around inside a black hole.
Back in October, the Curry Brand dropped the Curry 12 “Gravity” which was the first of three colorways that take on a spacey theme. Just as gravity anchors the universe in place, Stephen draws in defenders with the threat of his scoring ability.
