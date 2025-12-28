Warriors vs. Raptors Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Dec. 28
The Golden State Warriors and Steph Curry are looking to win a fourth game in a row against a Toronto Raptors team that is fading a bit heading into the new year.
Toronto has dropped seven of its last 10 games, but it remains in the No. 5 spot in the Eastern Conference.
RJ Barrett (questionable) may be back in the lineup for the Raptors on Sunday, but they are down starting center Jakob Poeltl in this matchup.
As a result, oddsmakers have set the Warriors as road favorites as they aim to climb the Western Conference standings. Golden State currently holds the No. 8 seed, and it is two games back of the No. 7-seeded Phoenix Suns.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for this afternoon matchup on Sunday.
Warriors vs. Raptors Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Warriors -4.5 (-108)
- Raptors +4.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Warriors: -180
- Raptors: +150
Total
- 224.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Warriors vs. Raptors How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Dec. 28
- Time: 3:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena
- How to Watch (TV): TSN, NBC Sports Bay Area
- Warriors record: 16-15
- Raptors record: 18-14
Warriors vs. Raptors Injury Reports
Warriors Injury Report
- LJ Cryer – out
- Seth Curry – out
- Malevy Leons – out
- De’Anthony Melton – out
- Brandin Podziemski – probable
Raptors Injury Report
- RJ Barrett – questionable
- Chucky Hepburn – out
- A.J. Lawson – out
- Alijah Martin – out
- Collin Murray-Boyles – doubtful
- Jakob Poeltl – out
Warriors vs. Raptors Best NBA Prop Bets
Raptors Best NBA Prop Bet
- Immanuel Quickley OVER 3.5 Rebounds (-125)
Earlier today in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – I shared why I think Quickley is undervalued in this rebound prop for Toronto:
Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley has cleared this line in six straight games, pushing his season average to 4.3 rebounds per game.
While that’s not well above this prop line, Quickley is taking on a Golden State Warriors team that is just 21st in the league in rebounding percentage.
Quickley may only be averaging 4.3 boards per game, but he’s also averaging 8.1 rebound chances, meaning he needs to come down with just half of those to clear this prop.
The veteran guard has four or more boards in 20 of his 31 games this season, so I’ll buy him at this discounted number on Sunday.
Warriors vs. Raptors Prediction and Pick
The Warriors are just 7-10 against the spread on the road this season, but they’re starting to play some better basketball, moving to ninth in the league in net rating after winning each of their last three games.
I’m buying Golden State in this matchup, as it has one of the best defenses in the NBA (third in defensive rating) and it’s taking on a Toronto offense that is struggling. The Raptors have the worst offensive rating in the NBA over their last 10 games, and they’re down a starter in Poeltl on Sunday afternoon.
Plus, Toronto has gone just 4-11 against the spread at home this season, making it tough to trust at such a short number.
I’ll back a relatively healthy Golden State team to extend its winning streak on Sunday.
Pick: Warriors -4.5 (-108 at DraftKings)
