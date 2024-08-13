Stephen Curry's Olympic Sneakers Drop Tomorrow
Not only did Stephen Curry single-handedly save Team USA in the Summer Olympics, but he also had the most popular sneakers on the courts. Since Curry's heroic play in Paris, athletes and fans have clamored for his unreleased sneakers.
Curry wore his 12th signature sneaker in two colorways throughout the Paris Olympics. Luckily for the sneaker community, the Curry 12 is dropping in both "Team USA" colorways for $160 in adult sizes on Wednesday, August 12.
The Curry 12 will enjoy a wider release later this fall, but the "Podium Pack" is expected to be very limited. Online shoppers will need to monitor the Under Armour website and select retailers to buy the patriotic basketball shoes before they sell out.
Curry's signature sneaker line continues to take a follow a natural evolution. The Curry 12 builds on its predecessors with a more futuristic style to maximize performance, precision in movement, and comfort for today's elite player.
The performance model features a new ratio of dual UA Flow technology within the midsole for increased comfort and responsiveness. Meanwhile, the upper features a new expressive, engineered mesh pattern that provides zonal support and increased breathability, giving a more custom fit and simplified silhouette.
Other important design details include a TPU heel counter for support displaying the Roman numeral "XII" – a nod to one of Curry's tattoos and marking this historic 12th shoe. It is one of several special design elements that pay homage to Curry and his family.
The Curry 12 features versatility with elevated finishes for storytelling among its various colorways, which will be announced later on. Right now, fans cannot go wrong with the dual white and navy blue colorways which Curry wore on basketball's biggest stage.
Under Armour and Curry Brand continue to change the game for good with each new installment of Curry's signature sneaker line. The Curry 12 might be the brands' biggest leap forward yet. Stay locked into Kicks on SI for all your sneaker news from the sports world and beyond.
