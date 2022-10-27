Tennessee Vols Will Wear Kevin Durant's Nike Shoes

Skip to main content
Tennessee Vols Basketball Team Wearing Kevin Durant's Shoes

Tennessee Vols Basketball Team Wearing Kevin Durant's Shoes

The Tennessee Volunteers men's basketball team will wear Kevin Durant's Nike shoes during the 2022-23 NCAA season.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

The Tennessee Volunteers men's basketball team will wear Kevin Durant's Nike shoes during the 2022-23 NCAA season.

We are less than a week away from the start of the NCAA basketball season. Currently, there is a lot of excitement on Rocky Top surrounding the football team. But we cannot forget about the Tennessee Vols men's basketball team.

Not only are the Vols preseason ranked No. 11, but head coach Rick Barnes continues to reload the roster with incredibly talented players. 

Throughout October, the Vols basketball program has held Market Square Madness, Media Day, and several other exciting events to drive up hype for the upcoming season.

In addition to all the cool pictures and videos that come from Media Day, the Vols' social media team recently posted the official team photo. It appears the Vols will wear the Nike shoes of Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant. Below is everything fans must know about the hoop shoes.

Nike KD 15

Black, yellow, and blue Nike KD shoes.

View of the Nike KD 15 in the 'Beginnings' colorway.

The Nike KD 15 was released in the 'Beginnings' colorway (pictured above) on April 22, 2022. There are still several colorways available on Nike's website for $150-$160 in adult sizing.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

While it is safe to expect Nike to release several more iterations of Durant's 15th signature sneaker, the orange and white colorway the Vols wore will never enjoy a general release.

The Nike KD 15 is lighter than its predecessor and offers more cushion. The full-length Air Zoom Strobel unit is stitched directly into the upper and provides full-foot responsiveness. The rubber outsole contains grooves and ridges to help provide multidirectional traction and court feel.

What are your thoughts on the Vols' footwear for the 2022-23 NCAA season? Even more importantly, will the men's team finally advance beyond the Elite Eight? Give us your hottest takes on Twitter.  

Recommended For You

Kansas Jayhawks Wearing Trae Young's Adidas Shoes

Duke Blue Devils Wearing Kyrie's Nikes

UNC Tar Heels Wearing Luka Doncic's Jordan Shoes

In This Article (1)

Tennessee Volunteers
Tennessee Volunteers

Tennessee men's basketball team photo.
News

Tennessee Vols Will Wear Kevin Durant's Nike Shoes

By Pat Benson
Indiana men's basketball team photo.
News

Indiana Hoosiers Wearing Damian Lillard's Adidas Shoes

By Pat Benson
Jayson Tatum points to a teammate.
News

Jayson Tatum Provides Update on Signature Shoe

By Pat Benson
Light green and pink Nike LeBron 20 shoes.
News

LeBron James' New Shoes are Taking Over the NBA

By Pat Benson
Charles Barkley honored during a game.
News

De'Aaron Fox Almost Became Face of Charles Barkley's Sneaker Line

By Pat Benson
Rear view of pink and white Under Armour shoe.
News

Under Armour Launches Game-Changing Performance Shoe

By Pat Benson
Michael Jordan during a game.
News

Michael Jordan Signed with Nike 38 Years Ago Today

By Pat Benson
Grey and black Yeezy basketball shoes.
News

Will NBA Players Still Wear Adidas Yeezy Sneakers?

By Pat Benson